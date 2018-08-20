If the season started today, John Lampley would be Southern’s starting quarterback.
With the completion of preseason camp Saturday, Lampley has taken a distinct lead in the race to replace four-year starter Austin Howard over Bubba McDaniel and Ladarius Skelton.
Coach Dawson Odums declared Lampley as the most consistent quarterback of the group and gave him the edge in the overall competition.
But Lampley’s current advantage won’t stop Southern from letting the battle play out over the next month just to make sure the decision is the right one.
Southern has until Sept. 1 to decide who will receive the first snap under center, and even then, Odums doesn’t feel he needs to make an official decision until Southern begins conference play on Sept. 22.
Odums plans to use every day of the next month to make a final decision.
“Who gets the nod if we played this week? John Lampley. But we don’t play this week,” Odums said. “We’ve got another week to continue to look at it. We’ve got a mock scrimmage Saturday and we just want to handle the information and handle game preparation.”
Lampley’s surge in the quarterback competition doesn’t come with much surprise.
Not only did the sophomore receive the most playing time in 2017 while Howard fought lingering injuries for a large portion of the year, but Lampley took the vast majority of first-team snaps during media viewing periods at practice, stretching back to the spring.
In seven appearances in 2017, Lampley threw for 114 yards on 14-of-26 passing. He also ran for another 118 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. He is considered to be the better runner of the group.
Lampley also started with the first-team offense in Saturday’s team scrimmage with McDaniel and Skelton rotating in with the ones on later drives. Odums did not specify the order for the other two quarterbacks, but McDaniel has consistently been with the second string and Skelton with the third.
Southern previously narrowed down the search to three finalists at the start of preseason camp, leaving behind Kobie Lane and DJ White.
The biggest difference that separates Lampley from the pack, Odums said, is his consistency and general command of the position and offense.
None of the quarterbacks were made available to the media this offseason with no players at all available this week, as well.
“(Lampley) has the better understanding,” Odums said. “He’s done things on a more consistent basis. That’s what we’re trying to get. That position has to be consistent. He’s been consistent and a little bit more consistent than the other guys. Hopefully he can continue to be consistent and those other guys can be ready when their names are called.”
No matter where the depth chart finally lands, Odums was adamant all three will see playing time in the first three weeks of the season. Thanks to new NCAA rules that allows players to see the field in four games without forfeiting their redshirt — up from three — Southern can treat its three-game, non-conference schedule like a true preseason.
Southern opens the year at No. 16 TCU in the highest ranked opponent for the Jaguars since traveling to No. 7 Georgia in 2015. Southern lost that game 48-6.
Southern then goes to Louisiana Tech in Week 2 with its home opener the following week against Langston. Langston was voted No. 14 in NAIA last month as selected by a panel of league coaches.
The process is expected to follow a similar path as the 2014 quarterback battle that saw Howard pull ahead of Deonte Shorts by the start of SWAC play in Week 4. After winning the position, Howard went on to be the unquestioned starter for the next four seasons.
“I think Skelton and Bubba are going to have a role,” Odums said. “We have an emergency plan and we have a one- or two-play plan that we’re going to have to put in place to get our guys to figure this thing out. But I really like all three of them. We’re going to have packages for those guys. They’re going to get a chance to play. It would surprise me if we don’t see all three of them the first three games of the season to try to make sure we’re on the right page with who we’re going with.”