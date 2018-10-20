DALLAS — For a brief moment during Saturday's game at the Cotton Bowl, Southern had an even turnover margin for the season.
The Jaguars defense recorded two third-quarter fumbles to put their season turnover margin at zero. It had been below zero since their season opener Sept. 1 at TCU and dropped to minus-5 after a loss to Alcorn State three weeks ago.
Southern slipped back to minus-1, however, when John Lampley was intercepted in the fourth quarter.
The past two games saw an explosion of takeaways for Southern, which had five interceptions in last week's 38-0 win at Prairie View. The Jaguars had three giveaways the past two weeks.
The Jaguars got back to even just before the end of the third quarter when linebacker Calvin Lunkins knocked the ball out of Texas Southern running back Tylor Cook’s hands. Tyra Nash recovered in the ensuing scrum.
Nash had also forced a fumble on the previous drive.
“We just come out and work hard throughout the week at practice,” Nash said. “We work on stripping the ball, and it carries over to the game.”
Southern first found itself in negative territory less than 14 minutes into the first game of the year when Lampley was intercepted by FBS-level TCU.
Return of the punt return
Southern notched its first special-teams touchdown if the season Saturday when it blocked a punt and returned it for a score.
The Jaguars' punt- and kick-return units have struggled this season after years of explosive returns from former players Willie Quinn and Danny Johnson. With fewer opportunities, they have focused more on rushing the punter.
That aggression finally paid off when Jordan Lewis broke through the Texas Southern line to get a hand on the punt after the opening drive of the game. Carlos Stephens was there catch the football and take it 20 yards for a score.
“We’ve been having a special teams touchdown probably since 2012," coach Dawson Odums said. "We’re proud of them because they executed the right way.”
Opara missing
Tight end Austin Opara was not on the Southern sideline for the second straight week.
The senior tight end did not make the trip to Prairie View last week and was removed from the roster Saturday.
Opara did not have a reception this season. He was awarded the No. 1 jersey at the beginning of the year, given annually to the player with the highest GPA on the team.
Dennis Craig was the starting tight end Saturday, with freshman Reggie Wilson jumping Jeremias Houston as No. 2 on the depth chart.
Houston was targeted twice but did not make a catch.
Neutral-field advantage
Southern didn’t lose much of an advantage in playing a neutral-site game at Dallas.
The Jaguar Nation, always among the best traveling fan bases in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, showed out almost 500 miles from home to give the historic Cotton Bowl Stadium a distinct Jaguar tilt.
Game officials did not have an official estimate for attendance, but no more than a handful of Texas Southern fans filled the visitors side while Southern’s end was almost completely full in the lower bowl.
Southern will return to the Texas State Fair next October for a rematch with Texas Southern.