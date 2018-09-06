Four Downs
1. Not-So-New QB
John Lampley showed improvement as last week’s game at FBS power TCU went on before leaving after a hard hit. SU is going to need him to continue on that track. It should be easier given Louisiana Tech isn’t a Top 20 FBS team.
2. Watch the clock
Southern needs to keep its defense off the field if it hopes to stand a chance. The Jaguars got tired last week against much faster TCU, and that can’t happen again.
3. Spread the wealth
Southern targeted eight different receivers last week but completed balls to only three of them. Cameron Mackey and Trey Smith can’t be the only ones making plays. Look to see more production out of the TEs this week.
4. Special return
Southern didn’t have much chance to get the return game going against TCU, taking a fair catch on every kick return and muffing a punt near the end of the game. Tech coach Skip Holtz laid into his special teams this week after a disappointing Week 1, showing a possible point of attack for the Jaguars.
Inside the Game
What’s at stake
Southern is 0-6 against Louisiana schools not named Grambling under coach Dawson Odums. A win would be big for the Jaguars, but a decent showing and some signs of improvement might be more realistic. Like the TCU game, the main objective this weekend will be keeping everyone healthy with two weeks to go before the start of SWAC play.
Key matchup
Four years ago Louisiana Tech’s receivers torched Southern’s young secondary for 380 yards and five touchdowns. This group is much more experienced and coach Skip Holtz made a point of noting how they limit big plays. The Bulldogs completed passes to nine different receivers last week, so this will be a big challenge Saturday.
Facts and Figures
Southern is trying to avoid a third 0-2 start to the season in coach Dawson Odums’ six years as head coach. That will likely be a tough goal to accomplish, though, as the Jaguars are 0-13 against FBS schools since the subdivision (then I-AA) formed in 1978.
Players to Watch
Southern
As always, QB John Lampley is the man to watch on offense. But don’t neglect to keep an eye on the running backs (Devon Benn, Jamarqueza Mims, Darbbeon Profit and Carlos Stephens) who should have a much better day against Tech. The offensive line was one of the few bright spots last week and could open more holes for the stable of runners.
Louisiana Tech
Quarterback J’Mar Smith continues to grow in his second season starting, taking huge leaps in his mental game this summer. He’ll be throwing to explosive wide receiver Teddy Veal, a former Tulane transfer who caught 74 balls in 2017 for 950 yards and seven touchdowns. On defense, Jaylon Ferguson is consistently talked about as one of the best ends in the country and could be looking at a high draft pick come April.
Numbers to Know
0-1 - Southern and Louisiana Tech met only once the field before: a 62-15 blowout in 2015. That loss started off what would be an up-and-down year for the Jaguars in which they never won more than two consecutive games.
3 of 14 - Southern was abysmal on 3rd down against TCU. To make matters worse, the Jaguars faced seven three and outs, including five in the second half. Those numbers will have to get better.
231 - Louisiana Tech exploded for a big day on the ground in the season opener. Jaqwis Dancy alone had 144 yards and a pair of scores on 15 carries.
The Advocate Says …
Louisiana Tech 42, Southern 14
This weekend likely won’t be as lopsided as the season opener against TCU. Southern should be more comfortable on offense as John Lampley goes into Week 2 as the starter, which hopefully translates to the defense getting a little more rest. Limit big plays and the Jaguars might keep this closer.