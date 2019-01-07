Courtney Parson’s buzzer-beating putback lifted Southern's women's basketball team to a 63-61 win over Texas Southern on Monday at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
Southern (4-9, 1-1) had the ball and a 60-59 lead with 40 seconds left. TSU’s Brenae Andrews made a steal with 10 seconds left, then made a jumper from the right corner with three seconds left.
Andrews’ jumper put TSU ahead, but the Tigers bench was issued a technical foul for rushing on to the court. After officials reviewed Andrews' shot to confirm it was a 2-pointer, Sklyar O’Bear made the second of two free throws to tie the game.
Southern inbounded the ball to Parson, who missed from left of the basket before grabbing the rebound and banking in a short shot ahead of the final buzzer.
Parson and Taneara Moore led four Jaguars in double figures with 13 points apiece. O’Bear grabbed a team-high five rebounds, and Parson also had six assists.
Niya Mitchell and Olivia Cunningham led TSU (4-9, 0-2) with 11 points each.
Southern trailed 46-44 after three quarters but made four of its first five shots from the field in the fourth to take a 53-50 lead. Brittany Rose’s 3-pointer gave the Lady Jaguars a 60-54 with 1:37 left.
Andrews scored on a putback, and Cunningham made a 3-pointer to pull TSU within 60-59 with 40 seconds to play.
Both teams had trouble holding on to the basketball. Texas Southern finished with 23 turnovers while Southern had 21. Play settled down in the fourth quarter, when each team only had two turnovers.
In the second quarter, Texas Southern trailed 18-14 but rallied to force three ties.
Cowart’s 3-pointer gave Southern a 25-22 lead with 3:11 left before halftime. TSU’s Alaysia Ready tied the score on her own. She made a layup with a minute left, and made a free throw 15 seconds later.
Southern’s Jaden Towner was fouled under the basket with two seconds left, and she made one of two free throws to give the Lady Jaguars a 26-25 lead at halftime.
Cowart scored eight points in the half while O’Bear had four rebounds. Mitchell topped TSU with 11 points and eight rebounds but didn't score in the second half.