Playing basketball doubleheaders, whether at home or on the road, is a staple of men’s and women’s basketball in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. With two playing dates left, Southern’s men’s and women’s teams are jockeying for a spot in the top four of the final regular-season standings.
If that happens, Southern will be hosting SWAC first-round tournament games on Tuesday, but Texas Southern and Prairie View, along with a full slate of conference games on Thursday and Saturday, are sure to spice things up.
First up is a doubleheader on Thursday when Southern hosts Texas Southern. The women will play at 5:30 p.m. and the men’s game will follow at approximately 7:30 p.m. The regular season finale has Prairie View visiting Southern on Saturday for a 3 p.m. women’s game followed by the men at 5:30 p.m.
“We’re going to finish in the top four somewhere, but my big thing is to keep playing well and try to get some momentum,” Southern women’s coach Carlos Funchess said of his team, which is 11-5 in SWAC play and 13-14 overall.
The Southern women won 11 of their first 14 SWAC games, and were tied for second in the standings. After road losses to Alabama A&M and Alabama State last weekend, they have slipped into third place and need to win one of their final two games against Texas Southern (18-9, 13-3) and Prairie View (12-16, 9-7) to guarantee a top four finish.
If the Jaguars win both games, they have an outside chance of catching TSU for second place, but would need some help. A split of the last two games opens up the possibility of being tied for third with Alabama A&M, which would lose a two-team tiebreaker with Southern. If the Jaguars finish 0-2, because of point differentials that help decide two and three-team tiebreakers, it would take a collapse against Prairie View on Saturday for Southern to finish no worse than fourth.
To be exact, as long as the Jaguars, who won 68-48 at Prairie View on Jan. 6, do not lose by more than 20 points to the Panthers, their worst-case scenario is fourth place.
The Southern men (14-15, 11-5) started 0-3 in conference play, but have won 11 of their last 13 games. That run brought Southern out of the cellar and into sole possession
of third place. A win over Texas Southern (15-14, 12-4) or Prairie View (18-11, 14-2) would clinch a top four seeding.
Grambling, Alcorn State and Jackson State all have a chance to catch Southern, and a four-way tie for third place is even a possibility. Southern owns the tiebreaker over Alcorn State, but not Grambling or Jackson State.
“Our focus is to win these next two games,” Southern men’s coach Sean Woods said. “We want to build on our momentum and continue to get better. We’re still taking things one game at a time, and the next game is Texas Southern.”
Texas Southern defeated Southern 77-68 on Jan. 4. It was a game that Southern led with six minutes left to play.
“I thought we played good enough. We just didn’t finish the game,” Woods said. “We weren’t the same team that we are now. It was the first conference game and we were still trying to figure out our roles. Now we know how to finish games and we’ve gotten better.”
That improvement has put Southern in position to keep playing at home when the SWAC tournament begins on Tuesday.