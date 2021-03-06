Southern tried to give its fans a finish to remember in its only home appearance of the spring season, but its earlier blunders proved too much to overcome.
Backup quarterback John Lampley’s third interception with 48 seconds remaining sealed the Jaguars fate in a 33-30 loss to Arkansas-Pine Bluff at A.W. Mumford Stadium Saturday.
Lampley entered the game in the second quarter when starter Ladarius Skelton was benched after committing an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and nearly brought Southern back from a 33-14 third-quarter deficit. He threw two touchdown passes, including a 9-yarder to Jarrod Sims with 7:12 left to put Southern in position to win or tie.
On Southern’s final possession, he drove his team from its 5-yard line to its 41. Backpedaling under heavy pressure on first down, he threw up a desperation pass for intended Marquis McClain, but Keyvien Johnson positioned himself under it and made the catch to hand the Jaguars their second home loss in 18 games.
“Way too many mistakes,” Southern coach Dawson Odums said of his team, which had four turnovers, nine penalties and numerous problems fielding punts. “We figured it out in the second half but we dug a hole and it was too late.”
The loss snapped Southern’s seven-game win streak against the Golden Lions. The Jaguars are now 2-1 and UAPB 2-0, both counting the forfeit by Alcorn State for opting out of the season, giving the Lions a leg up in the SWAC West Division.
“We weren’t expecting to lose a home game,” Southern linebacker Caleb Carter said. “We knew we could come back, but it takes a lot of energy. They played better on offense than we did on defense.”
Said running back Jarrod Sims, who rushed for 55 yards on 11 carries, including a 23-yard touchdown and caught a 9-yard touchdown pass: “It’s disappointing. We’ve just got to get back to work, take advantage of this bye week and prevent it from happening again.”
Lampley completed 20 of 33 passes for 238 yards, but it was UAPB quarterback and New Orleans native Skyler Perry who owned the day. Perry completed 22 of 37 passes for 223 yards and two scores, and also rushed for 58 yards on eight carries and two scores in the return to his home state.
Southern sacked Perry once but was unable to put consistent pressure to affect his passing. The visitors rushed for 188 yards and had 411 total — 270 in the first half alone.
“Winning is fun. It’s OK,” UAPB coach Doc Gamble said. “It makes the bus ride home a lot smoother. I don’t know if I’ll sleep any better because I have to prepare for the next game.”
Skelton, who made his 21st consecutive start, was pulled when he drew a flag for bumping UAPB’s Solomon Brooks while walking off the field on fourth down early in the second quarter.
“He just wasn’t there,” Odums said. “I haven’t talked with him, the decision running off the field just wasn’t the kind of leadership we were expecting from the quarterback position.”
Southern started well enough, leading 14-10 after Sims’ touchdown and a 13-yard touchdown pass from Lampley to Marquis McClain. But after Brandon Hinton allowed a punt to roll dead at the Southern 2, the Jaguars found themselves punting from their 1-yard line three plays later. The Lions’ Jalon Thigpen blocked Cesar Barajas’ punt out of the end zone to touch off a run of 23 unanswered points.
After the ensuing free kick, UAPB drove 60 yards to score on Perry’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Josh Wilkes, and then Perry beat the halftime clock with a 76 yard drive and a 2-yard score to Harry Ballard with 2 seconds left.
Southern tried to come back and had a drive going to start the second half, but Lampley double pumped and threw an interception to Thigpen at the UAPB 30-yard line. Perry converted two tough third-down plays and capped the drive with his second scoring run from 2 yards out for a 33-14 lead.
Southern got a field position break when it stopped a UAPB drive at the Lion 6, which helped set up a 36-yard field goal by Barajas in the third quarter. The Jaguar defense got another stop and special teams came up with a big play when Rahem Shorter blocked a punt and Jemel Byrd returned the ball 18 yards for the touchdown. Lampley threw incomplete on try for two points but Southern was back in the game down by 10.
The next Lion possession ended in a missed field goal and Lampley moved the Jaguars 80 yards in nine plays, finishing with a 9-yard scoring pass to Sims to make it a three-point game.