NORMAL, Ala. — Southern's women's basketball team survived a furious Alabama A&M rally to win 54-50 on Saturday and remain tied atop the Southwestern Athletic Conference standings.
The Jaguars (9-9, 6-1 SWAC) led 45-27 on Jaden Towner's 3-pointer on the first possession of the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs (8-9, 3-3) caught fire while Southern went cold. Alabama A&M pulled within 50-48 on Tierra Dark's layup with 59 seconds remaining.
Courtney Parson hit one of two free throws for a 51-48 lead, and Alyric Scott did the same to make it 52-48 after the Bulldogs missed a 3-pointer.
Dark hit a jump shot with 9 seconds remaining, but Parson hit two free throws on the other end to secure victory.
Brittany Rose led Southern with 16 points and Jaden Towner had 12 for the Jaguars, who survived poor shooting — 38 percent from the floor (16 of 42) and 43 percent from the free-throw line (15 of 35).
Dark led Alabama A&M with 11 points.
Southern trailed 17-14 early in the second quarter but scored the next eight points to take the lead for good. The Jaguars dominated the third quarter 19-7 before hanging on in the fourth.
The Jaguars play at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Alabama State.
Men
ALABAMA A&M 68, SOUTHERN 62: In Normal, Ala., the Jaguars' modest two-game winning streak came to an end when their late rally fell short.
Alabama A&M (3-17, 2-4) led by 11 points with 6:58 remaining in the second half. Southern (3-16, 2-5) used a 13-4 run, cutting the lead to 62-60 on Jayden Saddler's steal and fast-break layup with 1:14 remaining.
Tre Todd hit two free throws for the Bulldogs, but Destin Dunton answered for Southern to make it 64-62 with 35 seconds remaining. But Alabama A&M used most of the shot clock on its next possession; Andre Kennedy missed a jump shot, but Gerron Scissum grabbed the rebound and dunked for a 66-62 lead with 11 seconds left.
Sidney Umude and Aaron Ray each had 17 points to lead the Jaguars, who travel to Alabama State for a 7:30 p.m. tip Monday.
Kennedy led Alabama A&M with 26 points and 10 rebounds. He was 11 of 15 from the floor and helped the Bulldogs on an 8-0 run midway through the second half that built their lead.