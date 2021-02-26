The Southern baseball team is still coming together — literally — as the Jaguars head into the second weekend of the season with a three-game series at Louisiana Tech.
As many as six players who weren’t available for last weekend’s season opening series at UNO because of injuries could be back. Game times are 6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at J.C. Love field.
First-year coach Chris Crenshaw said “hamstrings, thumbs and knees” were the problem and that none of his players have sat out because of COVID-19 protocols.
“I’ll be running some new guys out there this weekend,” Crenshaw said. “Right now our weakness is inexperience. Our strength is we’re starting to get healthier. We have to do better with two outs and runners in scoring position. We’re a work in progress on figuring out who we are.”
Southern went 1-2 at UNO while trying out different combinations in the batting order and pitching rotation. Players getting healthy includes two pitchers, freshman right-hander Nick Luckett RHP and junior left-hander Daren Smith. Smith was a weekend starter last year.
Crenshaw said his pitching rotation will remain the same, with John Guinze as the starter in the opener and Christian Davis and Joseph Battaglia in the next two, but in an order to be determined.
UL transfer Tremaine Spears leads the Jaguars at the plate after going 5 for 10 with a home run at UNO. Judah Wilbur was 4 for 11 (.366) while O’Neill Burgos also had a home run. Another player coming off an injury is freshman Isaiah Adams (hip), who can play infield or outfield.
Battaglia allowed three hits and struck out five in five innings to get the win at UNO while Dimitri Frank threw a perfect ninth inning to get the save. Wilhelm Allen threw four scoreless innings in relief in the series finale.
“We played hard all weekend at UNO,” Crenshaw said. “We have to learn to respond. When the opponent scores, we have to figure out a way to come back and score. That’s mostly inexperience, until we get used to playing together.”
Louisiana Tech (1-2) beat Air Force (18-1) and lost to LSU (16-7) and UL (2-0). The Bulldogs are led at the plate by second baseman Taylor Young, who is batting .538 with three homers and five RBIs while designated hitter Manny Garcia is batting .429.
Southern will play at LSU at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday followed by the Jaguars' SWAC-opening series against Grambling next weekend at Lee-Hines Field.