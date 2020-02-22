MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Micah Bradford recorded 12 points as Southern defeated Alabama State 56-44 on Saturday, clinching a season sweep and snapping the Hornets’ five-game winning streak to begin a crucial road swing.
Amel Kuljuhovic added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Jaguars, who held the Hornets to 25.5 percent shooting, the lowest mark of the season for a Southern opponent.
Ahsante Shivers had six rebounds for the Jaguars (12-15, 9-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who claimed their third straight victory and took sole possession of third place behind Prairie View and Texas Southern.
Southern has four regular-season games left, beginning with a trip to Alabama A&M at 7:30 p.m. Monday. The Jaguars finish with another road game at Alcorn State, followed by home games against TSU (13-13, 10-3) and Prairie View (14-11, 10-2).
On Saturday, Kevin Holston had 13 points for the Hornets (8-18, 7-6), who trailed by just one point at halftime. Southern took advantage of a sluggish ASU start in the second hald, however, and pushed its lead to double digits in the second half. Alabama State got as close as eight with three minutes remaining, but the Jaguars were able to pulls away.
Brandon Battle added 13 rebounds for the Hornets — but leading scorer Tobi Ewuosho shot only 20% (1 for 5), and second-leading scorer Leon Daniels shot just 14% (1 for 7).
Southern prevailed despite shooting 17% from 3-point range (3 for 18) and just 47% from the free-throw line (7 for 15).
Alabama State faces Alcorn State at home on Monday.