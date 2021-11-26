Players, coaches and fans on both sides of the Bayou Classic equation know what to expect from the spectacle.

The 48th annual event is back in New Orleans, which means a festive atmosphere that celebrates the university brands, the bands and HBCU football with a national audience watching.

The actual game is going to be a little different this year.

The Southern football team is going to be somewhat in the dark compared to Grambling when the teams kick off at 4 p.m. in the Caesars Superdome. While Jaguars coach Jason Rollins isn’t sure what to expect, Grambling interim coach Terrence Graves has a pretty good idea what he's facing.

“We have to be prepared for everything,” said Rollins, referring to his old friend, Graves, who stepped in for Broderick Fobbs when Fobbs was fired less than two weeks ago.

Graves expects the Jaguars to send waves of running backs behind perhaps the best offensive line in the conference at his defense in hopes of wearing his Tigers down.

“We know they like to run the ball,” Graves said. “They’re doing a good job of executing their system on offense, defense and special teams. They have some excellent players. We’ve got to execute and can’t turn the ball over, can’t give up big plays and play good special teams.”

Southern (4-6, 3-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) is facing a team that has been strong defensively but a complete mess on offense. While running four different quarterbacks through the position, the Tigers (3-7, 2-5) have scored only 11 offensive touchdowns in seven league games. In their two victories, the defense scored as many TDs (two) as the offense.

Graves has promised an open-minded approach to the game, even bringing the players in for their input on the game plan and what plays they’d like to see run.

“It’s the unknown,” Rollins said. “They’ve played several quarterbacks, and the coaching transition ... there are going to be some changes with a new head coach and new leadership.”

The likely starting quarterback for Grambling is John-Paul Pierce, who prepped at Brother Martin. He’s started the past two games and his season numbers aren’t exactly scary: 60 attempts, 26 completions, 291 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

CJ Russell is the top back with 328 yards and one of Grambling’s six rushing touchdowns. The Tigers were by far the worst offensive team in the league, averaging 240.6 yards per game. They failed to top 200 yards in any of their last three, all losses.

The defense is less likely to look different, although with a defense-minded coach may change its tactics. Led by linebacker Bryan Howell, Grambling has had success with aggressiveness by compiling 32 sacks and 96 tackles for loss. The defense often kept the team in games until it withered under the offense’s inability to stay on the field.

Southern’s offense will be looking for a complete game after losing four times at home because of an inability to score in the second half. Southern scored 13 second-half points combined in those osses. With the running game healthy, it should help junior quarterback Bubba McDaniel in his play-action pass attempts.

Rollins’ defense played one of its best games the last time out against Jackson State, but surrendered two touchdowns in the final six minutes to let the game slip away. Defensive end Jordan Lewis has had to overcome shoulder and hamstring injuries but is expected to be 100% for the season finale.

“He’s a great football player,” Graves said. “You have to make sure you pay attention to him, know where he is at all times. I don’t know if you slow down great players, you try to control them.”