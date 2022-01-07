As the Southern men’s basketball team hits the road for the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s new Florida swing, Jaguars coach Sean Woods hopes to keep his team on an even keel.
“We’ve just got to do the same things we’ve been doing. We’ve got to keep battling,” Woods said of the road trip that features visits to first-year SWAC members Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman. “Both of them like to hit the offensive glass. They’re two (former) MEAC teams so their style of play is a little different than the SWAC. We’re going to be playing at their place, so it's going to be interesting.”
Southern (7-7, 2-0 SWAC) will visit Florida A&M (2-10, 0-1) in Tallahassee, Florida, on Saturday. The women’s game will tip off at 1 p.m. while the men’s game will start approximately 30 minutes after the first game ends.
On Monday, the scene shifts to Daytona Beach, Florida, where the Jaguars take on Bethune-Cookman (3-10, 1-0). That day’s SWAC doubleheader will begin at 4:30 p.m.
Southern opened league play last Saturday with a 63-50 win at home over Texas Southern, the SWAC’s preseason pick to win the title. The Jaguars picked up their second win without lacing up their sneakers when Prairie View forfeited Monday because of COVID protocols.
Southern and Alabama A&M sit atop the SWAC standings, each at 2-0, while the Jaguars overall mark of 7-7 is the league’s best.
Bethune-Cookman defeated Florida A&M 66-59 in the SWAC opener for both schools last Saturday.
If Southern continues to do what it has already done well then the Jaguars will fill up their stat sheet with steals and forced turnovers. Against Texas Southern, the Jaguars had 14 steals and forced 25 turnovers.
Tyrone Lyons leads Southern in scoring at 14.2 points per game, and sixth man Brion Whitley (12.6) and Jayden Saddler (10.8) also average double figures. Whitley leads the SWAC in 3-point percentage (43.0) while Saddler and P.J. Byrd are among the league’s top assist men.
FAMU’s M.J. Randolph leads the SWAC in scoring at 19.0 points per game. He is also among the league leaders in assists and steals. D.J. Jones leads the Rattlers in rebounding at 5.0 per game.
For Bethune-Cookman, Joe French scores 13.6 points and Dylan Robertson averages 5.1 rebounds.
Southern women also in first
The Southern women (4-9, 2-0) enter the second week of conference play tied with Alabama A&M and Alabama State at the top of the SWAC standings.
On Saturday, they take on Florida A&M (1-11, 1-0), which got a buzzer-beating shot from Maleaha Bell to defeat Bethune-Cookman 70-68 in their SWAC opener. Bethune-Cookman (2-9, 0-1) hosts Grambling on Saturday before Southern visits Monday.