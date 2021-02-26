RUSTON — The Southern baseball team fell behind early and was never able to climb back into the game in a 9-2 loss to Louisiana Tech.
Louisiana Tech (2-2) scored five runs in the first four innings while four Bulldogs pitchers scattered nine hits.
Southern (1-3) had chances to close the gap but went 2 for 13 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine runners.
The Bulldogs were led by center fielder Parker Bates, who went 3 for 5 with two doubles and three RBIs. Greg Martinez (1-0) pitched three innings in relief of starter Jonathan Fincher to get the win.
Left-hander John Guienze started for Southern and lasted four innings. He gave up five runs on five hits, issuing four walks with one strikeout.
William Nelson drove in both Southern runs, one each in the fourth and sixth innings.
Southern loaded the bases with one out in the top of the first inning but came away empty-handed when Jahli Hendricks hit into a double play.
The Jaguars stranded a leadoff double in the second and failed to score in the seventh after a pair of one-out singles. Southern had two men on in the ninth before Judah Wilbur hit into a double play and Tremaine Spears struck out.
In the fourth, Nelson singled to second base driving in Hendricks, who had doubled to left.
Southern started off the sixth with singles from O’Neill Burgos and Colton Frank. After a sacrifice bunt moved them both into scoring position, the Jaguars sandwiched two pop-up outs around Nelson’s single up the middle.
The teams continue their three-game series with a 2 p.m. game Saturday.