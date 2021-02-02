The Southern football team is one third of the way into preparation for its spring season which means the work starts to get more serious this week.
Coach Dawson Odums said time is of the essence with the season opener at Alabama State set for three weeks from Friday and the Jaguars just getting to contact work this week. The team will work two days in helmets and two days in shells before going into a full-gear, full-contact scrimmage on Saturday.
“We’ve got two weeks, then a mock (week) and then we play (game week),” Odums said in a Zoom news conference Tuesday. “We open on a Friday, so we don’t get that last full week. We’ve got to make sure the execution is where it needs to be. How much time we’re going to go against each other vs. getting ready for the opponent. Time is short, but I like the team we have.
"We’re missing some components, and we have guys that need to work their way back and get back to our team. Once we do that we should have a pretty good football team on the field.”
Odums said seven players are out while observing COVID-19 pandemic protocols, but he said he expects most of them to return by the end of the week. Eleven starters return from Southern’s 2019 team that won a second consecutive SWAC West Division title. The Jaguars' strength is in the returning lettermen, 47 of which are entering their fourth or fifth season.
“It was a little chilly this morning but the mindset of our players was great,” said Odums, who is entering his ninth season as head coach. They moved around and the conditioning was great. Seeing the guys as energetic is always a positive. The biggest thing is making sure we can capitalize on the small things, making sure this team understands the time frame we’re dealing with. The attention to detail, focus and discipline needs to be at an all time high. We have to get our execution better.”
Southern is hoping to ride its experience to a third consecutive West title and get over the hump after losing to Alcorn State in the past two title games. The Jaguars play their home opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff March the 6, one of two home games in the seven-game season. The other is Alcorn State on March 27. Alcorn has won 10 of the past 11 meetings.
The Jaguars will unveil a revamped coaching staff with four new offensive assistants, including oiffensive coordinator Zach Grassi, and one on defense.
Joining Grassi on offense are offensive line coach Brian Lepak, wide receivers coach Vincent Marshall and tight ends coach Chris Browne. Jason Rollins will coach safeties under second-year defensive coordinator Lionel Washington.