DALLAS — Southern’s 28-21 victory over Texas Southern was put on hold for about 20 minutes in the fourth quarter when Tigers defensive back Marquel Daigle suffered an apparent neck injury while making a tackle.
Daigle, a 5-foot-10, 180-pounder junior from Gray, who played high school ball at Covenant Christian, was trying to tackle Southern running back Darbbeon Profit on a sweep play with 12:13 left. And was lying prone when the players untangled after the play.
Paramedics and trainers went to the scene and Daigle was carefully placed on a stretcher, then a gurney, which was loaded onto a cart and driven out of the stadium. He was taken to a local hospital.
School officials did not have many details on his status.
“Last I heard he was in the hospital,” Texas Southern coach Clarence McKinney said in his postgame press conference. “He’s conscious and aware. All of his vitals have been tested, and he’s checked out to be positive.
“He was not moving his arms and legs on the field. The doctor didn’t want him to move anything. She strapped him to the gurney and wanted to get him out of the stadium.”
Another pick
Southern defensive back Tamaurice Smith continued his streak of consecutive games with an interception to four.
Smith picked off a Devin Williams throw intended for Donnie Corley to stop a Texas Southern drive at the Southern 15-yard line.
Smith, a transfer from and a native of Mobile, Alabama, entered the game tied with three other players for the most interceptions (three) in the Southwestern Athletic Conference this season. As a team, Southern has 10 interceptions, trying it with Alcorn State for most in the SWAC.
Speed sweeping
Wide receiver Jamar Washington continues to be effective on the speed sweep, getting an 11-yard scoring run for the Jaguars’ first touchdown.
Washington has rushed 14 times for 120 yards and three touchdowns. He improved his receiving stats to 16 catches for 215 yards and two scores with his 35-yard catch and run touchdown.
Up and down
Southern’s defense did a good job on the SWAC’s leading receiver, Donnie Corley, in the first half. Corley had only two catches for eight yards but had four for 107 in the second half. Malik Webb also topped 100 yards receiving with six for 110 while Thurma Mobley caught 10 balls for 88 yards.
Louisiana Tigers
Texas Southern has seven players from Louisiana on its roster: DE Jason Briggs (Baton Rouge); DB Matthew Williams and DE Micah Minter (Shreveport); Daigle (Gray); DB Travaris Achane (Jennings); LB Julian Marcantel (Sulphur); and OL Skyron Littleton (Lafayette). WR Jonathan Giles was on LSU’s roster for two seasons before transferring to TSU after the 2018 season.
Saying goodbye
Southern is scheduled to play in the State Fair Showdown next season but has no plans for returning beyond that. The Jaguars won the first Cotton Bowl meeting 21-7 last season.
Numerology
Southern won its third straight game and eighth straight against the Tigers. Southern coach Dawson Odums improved to 54-32 (63%) overall and 47-17 (73%) in SWAC play. Southern is 2-0 at the Cotton Bowl and 10-6 in neutral-site games under Odums. Southern has now forced at least one turnover in six consecutive games, missing out only in the season opener at McNeese State.