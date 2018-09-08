RUSTON — Southern's Trey Smith and Hunter Register were as advertised Saturday against Louisiana Tech.
After a summer of building hype for the pair of transfer wide receivers — Smith from Miles College and Register from Minnesota — the two lanky pass catchers reeled in six balls for a combined 85 yards.
It was the first look the Jaguars got at what the two were capable of after the passing game failed to generate much success against No. 16 TCU in the season opener. Smith caught one pass for 41 yards against the Horned Frogs. Register was not targeted in the game.
Smith and Register were part of a concerted effort by the Jaguars to bring in taller wide receivers this season after all three of its 2017 starters measured in below 6 feet.
Register stands as the tallest receiver on the roster at 6-5, while Smith comes in at 6-2.
Tight end rotation
For the third time since reporting to camp, Southern named a different starter at tight end Saturday.
Jeremias Houston earned the nod against Louisiana Tech after Austin Opara took the first snaps of the season opener and Dennis Craig ran with the first team all summer and was listed as the starter on initial depth charts.
Before the start of the season, coach Dawson Odums said he wanted to see more out of his tight ends behind Craig and he’s taken every opportunity to do so this year.
While all three played, Houston was the only one to get targeted in Ruston. No tight end caught a pass for the second straight game.
Injury report
Defensive linemen Hunter Clay and Brad Porter not dress out for Saturday's game but were in attendance. Both played against TCU the week before and the injury was not apparent from the sideline. Porter recorded one tackle against the Horned Frogs.
But with two out, Southern got two back in rover Jakoby Pappillion and cornerback Elijah Small.
The sophomore DBs returned to the field after missing the season opener with a minor injuries, Pappillion getting the start over Elijah Allen.
Small, who played with a cast covering his right arm up to the elbow after having surgery before the season, was burned in the second quarter for a 19-yard touchdown reception by Rhashid Bonnette.
50 years at home
Louisiana Tech celebrated the 50th anniversary of the of Joe Aillet by honoring the 50 greatest Bulldogs of the past half-century.
Among them are three Pro Football Hall of Famers — quarterback Terry Bradshaw, offensive tackle Willie Roaf and defensive end Fred Dean.
Dean was one of 29 members of the team who were on hand. Dean was a member of Tech’s back-to-back Division II national champions in 1972 and 1973. The latter team won the first Division II playoff, defeating Western Kentucky 34-0 in the title game.
Denny Duron, who quarterbacked the 72-73 teams and was a member of those recognized Saturday, marvels at the collection of talent the Bulldogs had in that era.
“First of all, we sure didn’t lose many games (with Duron as the starter from 1971-73),” he said. “And then we had a group of individuals who went on to prove themselves in the NFL."
Counting Saturday’s victory. Tech is 157-66-2 in the stadium named for the Bulldogs coach from 1940-66.
Skip day
Louisiana Tech coach Skip Holtz won his 40th career game with the Bulldogs in the six years since taking over the program, tying Joe Raymond Peace for fourth on the all-time wins list in Ruston. He’s now three wins away from tying Jack Bicknell for third all time. Joe Aillet is the winningest coach in Tech history with 151 victories.