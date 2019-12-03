NO.bayouclassic.120119.3472.jpg
Southern head coach Dawson Odums poses with the SWAC championship cup after the 46th Annual Bayou Classic at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Southern beat Grambling 30-28.

 STAFF PHOTO BY SCOTT THRELKELD

Tickets for the Southwest Athletic Conference championship game between Southern University and Alcorn State will be available at the Southern ticket office beginning Tuesday.

The game is set for a 3 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Alcorn's Spinks-Casem Stadium in Lorman, Miss.

The ticket office hours are 9 am.m until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

Tickets are $37 and a limited supply of student tickets are available for $22 with student ID.

For more information on tickets and parking, visit was.swac.org or www.alcornsports.com.

