Tickets for the Southwest Athletic Conference championship game between Southern University and Alcorn State will be available at the Southern ticket office beginning Tuesday.

The game is set for a 3 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Alcorn's Spinks-Casem Stadium in Lorman, Miss.

The ticket office hours are 9 am.m until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

Tickets are $37 and a limited supply of student tickets are available for $22 with student ID.

For more information on tickets and parking, visit was.swac.org or www.alcornsports.com.