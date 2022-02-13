Southern men’s basketball coach Sean Woods was looking for improved rebounding when his team took to the road this weekend.
So far, the results have been mixed.
The Jaguars held their own in Saturday’s 84-77 loss at Prairie View, where they picked up 34 rebounds to the Panthers 39, but there were other problems. Southern committed a season-high 22 turnovers, and didn’t shoot well enough to overcome its ball-handling mistakes.
The loss drops Southern (14-10, 9-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) into a first-place tie with Texas Southern (11-10, 9-3), and underscores one of constants in their league — it's hard to win on the road. Southern hasn’t lost at home this season, and, including a COVID-related forfeit by Prairie View, is 6-0 at home in the SWAC and 3-3 on the road.
“The rest of the way, if we want to stay at the top, every one of these games is big,” Woods said.
Next up, Southern plays at Texas Southern at 8 p.m. Monday. It is likely the Jaguars' most important remaining road game.
A win would give Southern sole possession of first place, and it would also give the Jaguars the tiebreaker over the Tigers. Southern defeated Texas Southern 63-50 on Jan. 3 in Baton Rouge.
Owning the tiebreaker would be important since Southern’s remaining schedule is more difficult than Texas Southern’s. With five games to go after Monday, each team has two road games left, but Texas Southern’s are at Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Mississippi Valley, two teams at the very bottom of the conference standings.
Southern closes its regular season with visits to Alabama State and Alabama A&M, teams the Jaguars defeated at home last week.
On Jan. 3, Southern bolted to a 13-2 lead over Texas Southern, and went on to lead 30-22 at halftime. The Tigers got as close as four points twice in the second half, and trailed 52-46 with five minutes left. Southern scored the next six points, and held the Tigers to four points the rest of the game as they closed out the 63-50 win.
Texas Southern out-rebounded Southern 40-24, but shot 38.8% from the field and had 25 turnovers.
Joirdon Karl Nicholas led TSU with 14 points and 12 rebounds, and P.J. Henry added 11 points. Nicholas and John Walker III lead the Tigers in scoring at 9.4 points per game.
Southern’s Brion Whitley made 3 of 6 from 3-point range and scored a game-high 15 points.