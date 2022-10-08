What we learned
It took a few games for Eric Dooley’s offense to come together, and the timing couldn’t have been better against one of the best defenses in the SWAC. The Jaguars offense did some scuffling in the first half but dominated the final two quarters with four touchdowns while stopping the home team cold and scoring its sixth TD. Clearly there were some halftime adjustments that took hold, especially defensively, as the Jaguars did a better job of containing Panthers quarterback Trazon Connley.
Trending
BeSean McCray went a step past last week’s breakout game, accounting for four touchdowns — two running and two passing. He made connections with a multitude of different receivers, with Rudy Dyson having his biggest day. McCray made good decisions in the pocket despite three first-half sacks, and his play-fake set up his fourth-quarter touchdown run to put the Jaguars up by 18 in the fourth quarter. He seems to have a full grasp of the offense and confidence to burn.
Final thoughts
Southern went on the road and smacked the division leader in the face, serving notice the Jaguars are going to be in the hunt for their first league title since 2013. It bodes well with Alcorn up next and trips to Jackson State and Florida A&M down the road. This game is a confidence builder and an identity maker. The Jaguars played well in all three phases of the game, just like they did when Pete Richardson was running the show.