In some ways, five years has been a lifetime for Randall Menard.
Since arriving at Southern in 2013, the wide receiver has won a championship, lost a championship, saw records fall, made spectacular one-handed catches, suffered two season-ending injuries, been promised a career of unlimited potential and told he might have played his final game, only to be given another chance.
After a strong freshman season of 19 catches for 366 yards and four scores, each year was supposed to be a breakout campaign that never came, almost always because of a new, unexpected injury.
Five years of watching players that came to Southern with him pack up and leave him behind on the Bluff after successful careers of their own, while he continued to chase that yet unfulfilled future. Five years of friends getting replaced by younger talents who call him “uncle” or “coach” to mildly prod him about his age.
In other ways, 2013 was only yesterday.
Menard still remembers what it was like to step on the field at Reliant Stadium in Houston, the roar of the fans as Southern and Jackson State played for the Southwestern Athletic Conference title, and the thrill of seeing their hard work pay off his first year on campus.
He can visualize the pair of footballs he caught late in the fourth quarter to convert consecutive third downs and set up the score that proved necessary to eventually send the game to double overtime. He can see JSU’s Clayton Moore step out of bounds on the final play and the chaos of celebration that followed.
Sometimes it’s hard to believe everything Menard has seen in a Jaguars uniform. It’s an experience he would never give up.
But five years since reigning over the SWAC, Menard and the Jaguars are still searching to replicate the “championship mindset.”
Menard wants to go out the way he came in — a champion.
“I was put here and granted a sixth year for a reason,” Menard said. “We don’t know the exact reason yet, but we’ll find out.
“In 2013, I came in the same time as (wide receivers coach Chris) Coleman, and me and him were so close that I was mad when he left. I broke down in tears. We built a relationship. And now for him to come back and me to get my sixth year, God is up to something.”
Coach Dawson Odums often preaches the idea of a championship mindset, but the fact remains Southern has limited experience in turning that mindset into tangible hardware.
Besides Odums, Menard, offensive coordinator Chennis Berry and Coleman — who left Southern for three years before returning this spring — few in the program know what it means to win a title.
Menard is the final piece of the roster that remains from Southern’s 2013 championship team.
Southern reached the championship game again in 2014 but lost to Alcorn State. Tight end Dennis Craig is the only other current player even to be a part of that team — and he was a redshirt.
The past three years, Southern fell short of the title, with the Western Division decided in Bayou Classic losses.
It is a reality that sticks in the head of every Jaguar in Baton Rouge.
“It’s a bad taste in our mouth,” Craig said. “We’re trying to get rid of that taste. We don’t like to lose. We want to taste victory. We just have to finish when we get to the Bayou Classic.”
Menard, who broke his leg against Alcorn in Week 4 last year but was granted a sixth season by the NCAA, was Southern's biggest acquisition of the offseason. Not because the Jaguars needed the 6-foot-3 receiver with 81 career catches for 1,350 yards and 13 touchdowns in 35 games played for his on-field prowess — although it doesn't hurt.
Southern needed Menard’s mind, experience and most important, his leadership nine months after all three of its 2017 captains in Aaron Tiller, Danny Johnson and Austin Howard exhausted their eligibility.
While awaiting the NCAA’s decision this spring, Menard attended every practice and meeting, often standing in the background while the active players worked out.
Even if Menard couldn’t play, Odums wanted his team to be around a championship player.
“In order to have a good future, you need somebody to tell you about your past,” Odums said. “To be able to have him in our program and stand before our program and talk about the journey we take and the journey we’ve been on and how we get back to that 2013 team and how we duplicate that process again. It’s hard to pass that process on when you don’t have anybody to pass the baton.”
Menard might be ancient to the 18-year-olds starting their first season, but his stories of the championship game can still elicit excitement in his younger teammates.
This year, maybe more so than in years past, Menard is making a point to remind the Jaguars of the characteristics that made the 2013 team special.
The past four seasons, Menard hasn’t seen the same level of hunger in his teammates, even if they’ve been more talented and certainly more disciplined than those in the early days of Odums’ tenure.
Sometimes, Menard said, it takes a little attitude to win a championship.
“Now (Odums) has the good players and the honor roll and the players that are going to listen to him,” Menard said. “Back in 2013, they were playing for something else. They were all chasing something, and they wanted to win. That’s all we had in common. We wanted to win, and we weren’t going to stop until we won.”