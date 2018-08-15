Ashton Warner’s life changed forever when he got in a car accident his senior year of high school.
With dreams of leaving Scotlandville Magnet in 2008 for a potential college football playing career that would eventually lead to a coaching career, Warner suddenly found himself with a shoulder and jaw injury and no route to an education.
Before graduation, he helped out as a student assistant for the Hornets before coaching JV and freshman teams at Glenn Oaks High School for the next three years after leaving Scotlandville. He later coached the offensive line at Belaire, but always knew his background wasn’t enough to get him the career he wanted.
While figuring out where to go next, he considered the military to help pay for school. He later decided to go to school first to qualify for officer candidate school.
That’s when Southern’s Dawson Odums gave him a chance on the Jaguars’ video staff in 2015 as a student assistant, giving him the foothold he needed.
From there he was promoted to graduate assistant working with the running backs in 2016 and then the same role with the wide receivers in 2017.
He did everything from working the camera to teaching history classes as an adjunct professor at the university.
Now, almost a decade after Warner thought his football career was over, he has a shot at the life he dreamed of as Southern’s full-time running backs coach.
“It’s a blessing,” Warner said. “From the outside looking in, most people can’t understand it, and from the inside looking out, I can’t explain it to them. Every night when I go home, even though I might be a little tired and have other things going on, I have to sit back and reflect and say, ‘I made it.’”
Warner is one of two graduate assistants to get promoted to full-time roles at Southern this season, along with defensive line coach Skyler Jones.
For Odums, the decisions were easy.
Warner and Jones have each been with the program for three years, they know the players, they know how Odums runs his team and most importantly they earned a chance to prove themselves.
The two were both with the team in an interim role in the spring while Southern looked at its options to replace Juan Navarro on the line and Reid Sanders with the backs.
Sanders is now the offensive coordinator at St. Augustine High School in New Orleans.
“You’ve got to give them a chance,” Odums said. “That’s what’s wrong with the world today. They don’t give people a chance. I believe in giving guys a chance. Somebody gave me a chance when I was young, so I give them a chance when they’re young.”
Jones’ path to a full-time position was a little more straight forward compared to Warner’s twisting route.
Originally from New Orleans, Jones moved to the Dallas area in 2005 due to Hurricane Katrina before playing four years at NAIA Bethany College in Kansas as a defensive lineman.
Right after college, Jones applied for several coaching positions but never heard back from anyone until Odums offered him a spot on Southern’s video team as a graduate assistant. But before he could start, an opening with the Jaguars’ defensive line under Odums opened.
“I remember being a graduate assistant saying I’m waiting for my turn,” Jones said. “Now it’s finally here. All these guys in my position group, I’ve been coaching them since they were 17 or 18 years old. I recruited all of them. We all have a good relationship.”
Defensive tackle Jaron Johnson said having someone like Jones take over at the position helps limit transitional pains.
The defensive line knows him and trusts him from Day 1 instead of having to get a feel for who he is. Jones also knows who they are and what they need.
The same goes for Warner who spent the 2016 season coaching Southern’s running backs, including the SWAC’s all-time leading rusher in Lenard Tillery.
“It’s been a great transition,” Johnson said. “I’ve known coach Jones since my freshman year in 2015 and he knows everything about us. He was more of a brother in 2015 and now he’s the head guy in charge. We have to give him more respect now.”
Injury report
Cornerback Elijah Small is out for several weeks with a broken hand, Odums confirmed.
Southern is hopeful the junior will be able to return by the season opener on Sept. 1 at TCU, but an official timeline is uncertain.