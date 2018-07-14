BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — There’s two ways to look at college football transfers: the way Grambling coach Broderick Fobbs does it and the way Southern’s Dawson Odums does.
Fobbs is a big believer in bringing in transfers. The three-time defending SWAC West champion Tigers list 21 transfers on their 2018 roster, including eight from the FBS or FCS levels.
“For the most part, it’s worked out well for us,” Fobbs said. “There’s maybe one or two times it hasn’t. But probably 80 percent of the guys we bring in are guys we know and guys that we feel really good about doing things the right way.”
The first question Fobbs asks is if the player wants to conform to what his program does or does the player want the program to conform to him? If it’s the former, the transfer can proceed.
Once on campus, Fobbs lets his players take over. A mixture of welcoming attitudes and what he described as “peer pressure” to do things the Grambling way shapes players into Tigers.
Then there’s the Southern’s old-school method of relying on high school recruits. Odums’ Southern roster currently lists six transfers this year, one more than last season.
Odums has no intention of changing, even though his rival in north Louisiana is making a habit of taking transfers.
“I grew up in the country. I never worry about the Joneses,” said Odums, who would rather lean on his high school signing classes. “You take care of your house. If you do the right things in your house, you’ll eventually reap the benefits. We plant our seeds for harvest time. We’re all about Southern University and don’t worry about what everybody else is doing.”
Southern differs in the way most SWAC schools approach transfers. Four-time defending Eastern Division champs Alcorn State claims 18 transfers including running back PJ Simmons, the preseason Offensive Player of the Year.
Prairie View A&M lists a league-high 28 transfers, while Alabama State has 24.
In the past two seasons, Grambling’s starting quarterback Devante Kincade (an Ole Miss transfer) has claimed SWAC Offensive Player of the Year honors. Fobbs brought in Arkansas State transfer Aldon Clark to compete for Kincade’s now vacant quarterback spot.
Grambling’s preseason Defensive Player of the Year De’Arius Christmas is a junior college transfer.
“It’s different,” said Christmas, a linebacker who tranferrred from East Mississippi Community College. “But we test the (transfers) first before they come in. (Coaches) come to the leaders and ask us what we think about them. We evaluate the person before we bring them in. It’s different, but it’s business. You’ve got to do what it takes to win.”
Just because Southern doesn’t take many transfers doesn’t mean it closes the door to all outsider. Under Odums, the Jaguars have taken advantage of the NCAA transfer rule that dictates players don’t have to sit out a full season when going from an FBS school to FCS.
First-year transfer Hunter Register (Minnesota) is making waves as a big body in the wide receiver corps that adds much-needed length. Odums expects Register to be a major playmaker in 2018.
Former Pitt transfer Malcom Crockett arrived on campus with the potential to be the starting running back in 2014 but was beaten out by Lenard Tillery on his way to a record-breaking career. Crockett ran for 443 yards on 96 carries as a senior.
Florida transfer Rhaheim Ledbetter was a solid defensive back at Southern, but was plagued with eligibility issues.
But regardless of how successful a transfer may be, Odums prefers his players be a Jaguar from Day 1.
“As a father, are you going to have a greater impact on somebody else’s kids or yours?” Odums said. “The time that you have to develop relationships and the time you get them in your program and the influences that you have a chance to bond with them over time, I like doing that with high school guys.
“I have a chance to build relationships with them as a father and a coach. If you get them for one year, are you really building relationships with them?”