NATCHITOCHES — Last season’s liability turned out to be a reliable resource for the Southern baseball team in the second game of its doubleheader at Northwestern State.
Holding a two-run lead through 6½ innings, Southern turned to its bullpen and got a solid performance as the Jaguars held on for a 7-5 win over the Demons.
In the first game, Northwestern State (2-2) did all of its scoring in the first five innings of a 13-6 win. Games originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday were postponed due to weather, with only the two games being played.
“We came out flat in the first game,” Southern coach Kerrick Jackson said. “In the second game, we battled and overcame some mistakes.”
Those mistakes included an error and a balk in the first inning and helped the Demons take a 4-2 lead after two innings. But Southern’s pitching settled down and allowed only a sixth-inning run the rest of the way.
Southern (4-2) turned to reliever Jackson Cullen to start the seventh, and he retired the Demons in order. Connor Whalen worked the final two innings, allowing three baserunners and earning his second save.
“Relief pitching was our Achilles' heel last year, but now we’ve got some guys we can roll out of the bullpen,” Jackson said.
John Guienze started and gave up two hits and a run before giving way to Eli Finney to start the second inning. Finney (1-0) lasted five innings and settled down after giving up three runs in the second inning.
Offensively, Coby Taylor hit his third home run of the season, one of his three hits in the game.
“(Taylor) is one of those guys where every time he comes to the plate, if he squares it up, the ball can leave the yard,” Jackson said. “Even if he’s having a bad day, he can turn it around quick.”
Other contributors were Willie Ward with two hits and Javeyan Williams with two RBIs.