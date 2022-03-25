First-year Southern coach Eric Dooley’s offensive and defensive schemes will begin to come into focus Saturday when the team holds a partial scrimmage in its seventh practice of spring drills.
Dooley is eager to start mixing the X’s and O’s two weeks before the Blue and Gold spring game. It will represent a significant change, at least offensively, from the run-oriented attack of the previous 10 years.
“On paper, it will be about 60 plays at the end of practice,” Dooley said. “The following Saturday, we’d like to go 100 plays to get us prepared for that Blue and Gold game April 9.
Dooley said the amount of contact work is limited by NCAA spring practice rules and the Jaguars already do some within practice, but he has never been one for an abundance of hitting.
“We do a lot of stuff throughout practice that gives us a sense of the game, but not really full contact,” he said. “I like to practice fast and smart.”
Dooley has said he wants to know who his starting quarterback will be by the end of spring practice, so much of the attention will be focused on junior college transfer BeSean McCray, holdover Bubba McDaniel and sophomore Harold Blood.
The Jaguars won’t be throwing every down, but running backs will have different responsibilities — less pass blocking with more route running and pass blocking.
JJ Sims and Kobe Dillon took turns leading the team in rushing last season and Kilgore Community College transfer Kendric Rhymes, a smaller, shiftier back, was added to the mix. Sims and Dillon each made nice catches in Wednesday’s practice.
Dillon rushed for 629 yards and four touchdowns last season, setting the school record for rushing yards in a game (267) against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Sims was hurt most of the season and played in five games, rushing for 271 yards and four TDs.
“They’re still going to run the football and run it well,” Dooley said. “What’s going to be added is they will have an opportunity to catch the ball. We’re making them more valuable.”
On defense, Dooley is trying to light a fire under defensive end Jordan Lewis, who had an off year in the fall of 2021 because of shoulder and hamstring injuries. Lewis won the Buck Buchanan Award for the top defensive player in FCS in the spring season and has 34 career sacks, but a career-low 5½ in the fall. Dooley wants Lewis to get his weight up to 225 pounds by the end of spring and get him more involved in leadership.
“For the things I expected him to do, he’s gone far and beyond,” Dooley said. “He’s accepting the coaching, he’s excited about what’s going on. We’re going to hold his foot to the fire. He has no choice but to do the things we want him to do. He’s a great football player.
“He has been speaking out as a leader and telling guys what they need to do. That’s what you expect. I tell him ‘You’re an award winner, not to stick your chest out but you’ve got to make guys respond and play the way you play.’ ”
Browne to Valley
Former Southern offensive lineman Chris Browne, who was the Jaguars' offensive line coach last year, appeared to be staying on staff as tight ends coach. But last week Browne joined Vincent Dancy’s staff as offensive line coach at Mississippi Valley State. Prairie View’s Robert Bailey Jr. is expected to join the Jaguars staff as tight ends coach in the near future.