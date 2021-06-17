Former Southern football coach Dawson Odums has added four assistants to his staff at Norfolk State, including two members of Odums' staff at Southern this spring and two previous Jaguars assistants.
In a news release, Norfolk State announced Thursday the additions of Skyler Jones, Vincent Marshall, Steve Adams and LaQuaid Manago.
Jones, who will serve defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator for the Spartans, spent the previous three seasons under Odums at Southern coaching the defensive line.
In Jones' time with the Jaguars, defensive end Jordan Lewis was a three-time All-Southwestern Athletic Conference selection and two-time FCS All-American. Lewis was named the SWAC Defensive Player of the Year and won the Buck Buchanan Award, given to the top defensive player in the FCS, after the 2021 spring season.
"Skyler is a coach who started off as a (graduate assistant) with us (at Southern) and worked his way up the ranks," Odums said in the release. "He is making his name as one of the top young defensive line coaches in the country."
Marshall will coach receivers and be the Spartans' special teams coordinator after a season coaching receivers at Southern.
Adams was named defensive coordinator and will coach linebackers at Norfolk after two years in the same roles at Glenville State College in West Virginia.
Adams' stint at Glenville came after four seasons with Odums at Southern where he served in a number of roles, including special teams and recruiting coordinator.
"I'm excited to have Steve reunite with me," Odums said in the release. "He did an excellent job as special teams coordinator during our time together at Southern. He will bring a lot of energy and excitement to our team."
Manago, named tight ends coach Thursday, reunites with Odums after spending the past two years coaching offensive line at Shaw University in Raleigh, North Carolina. Manago was the Jaguars' tight ends coach under Odums from 2015-18.
"LaQuaid is another young coach who started off as a (graduate assistant) and coached some tremendous tight ends with us at Southern," Odums said. "You can see his tremendous growth as he gains experience. His time as an offensive line coach (at Shaw) will definitely help him in his role here coaching the tight ends."