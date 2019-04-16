Southern University baseball coach Kerrick Jackson doesn’t like to use the word momentum in this slow and steady sport, but there was no denying the Jaguars were riding it on Tuesday.

Southern steamrolled Alcorn State 11-1 at Lee-Hines Field for its fifth consecutive victory, polishing off the visitors in a seven-inning, mercy-rule decision.

The Jaguars (22-15) pounded Alcorn's pitching from the start, piling up 15 hits with Bobby Johnson getting three with four RBIs and Johnny Johnson three hits and three RBIs.

The improving Jaguars pitchers were on point, the four combining to allow four hits and zero walks. Starter Eli Finney (3-2) got the win with three innings of facing the minimum of nine batters.

“We caught a little of that momentum. I hate to use that word but we do have it," Jackson said. "The guys are feeling good about themselves and having good approaches at the plate. We want to keep it rolling and continue to improve as we move toward the post season. We want to put ourselves in a situation where we’re playing our best baseball.”

“(Pitching) was good. We had a plan coming in to throw a bunch of different guys who hadn’t thrown in a while. Going into the weekend we wanted to be fresh and ready. It’s a big weekend against Texas Southern, a quality team that has won it three of the last four years. We had a good series with them at their place so we know they are going to come out guns ablazing.”

Tyler LaPorte, Hunter David and Johnny Johnson opened the game with a double, a single and a triple respectively to fuel the four run inning. Bobby Johnson capped it with a sacrifice fly.

Bobby Johnson came up clutch in the third inning with a two-out, two-run single and in the fourth inning he singled to score Zavier Moore.

The Jaguars reached the 10-run lead with two in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Hunter David and a run-scoring single by Johnny Johnson. The game does not count in the SWAC standings.

Alcorn State (10-24) got its only run in the sixth on doubles by Andrew Meadows and Tristin Garcia.

Braves coach Brett Richardson agreed with Jackson’s assessment but felt his team could have put up more of a fight.

“They (Southern) are definitely getting better but we didn’t help ourselves tonight with some errors we made early on,” Richardson said. “That put us behind the eight ball, and they took advantage.

“We’ve been hot and cold, playing well in some stretches and others we haven’t. We’re still trying to find the right combination in lineups, we’ve got a couple of guys out with injuries. Hopefully the next time we see them we’ll be playing a lot better.”