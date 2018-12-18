NFL Historical Imagery
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Isiah Robertson walks to the sideline against the Dallas Cowboys in the 1975 NFC Championship Game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Jan. 4, 1976. The Cowboys defeated the Rams 37-7.

 Associated Press/NFL Photos

Former teammates, friends and Southern football fans will gather to remember former Jaguars legend and NFL All-Pro Isiah Butch Robertson during an on-campus memorial service Friday.

The memorial service is scheduled for noon and will take place in the Southern University Event Center.

A New Orleans native, Roberston was a standout at Southern, and was chosen by TIME and the Associated Press for their All-American teams in 1970. He went on to play for the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills. He is enshrined in the Southern University Sports Hall of Fame, Black College Football Hall of Fame, SWAC Hall of Fame and the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

In later years after his retirement, Robertson founded the Isiah House, a substance addiction treatment center.

Robertson died in a car crash outside of Dallas on Dec. 6.

He was 69.

