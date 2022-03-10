BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The final two games of the regular season were a struggle for Nakia Kincey and the Southern women's basketball team.
The senior guard scored just eight points on 2-of-10 shooting in 67 minutes combined as Southern dropped games against Alabama State and Alabama A&M.
On Thursday during the quarterfinals of the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament, Kincey ensured the Jaguars' season would not end on three-game losing streak.
Kincey's offensive rebound and putback with 2 seconds left in overtime lifted No. 4 seed Southern to a 68-67 victory over No. 5 seed Texas Southern in the SWAC quarterfinals.
The Jaguars advance to face No. 1 seed Jackson State, which defeated No. 8 seed Arkansas-Pine Bluff 78-67 on Wednesday. The semifinal game will happen at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Bartow Arena.
Southern (13-16) did not trail in the overtime period until Jada Perry made two free throws with 24 seconds left to give Texas Southern (11-15) a 67-66 edge.
Southern worked the ball to Taneara Moore, who missed a jumper with 7 seconds left that Kincey corralled before scoring the decisive basket.
Southern led for only 36 seconds in the first half, as Texas Southern built as much as an 11-point lead. The Jaguars whittled their deficit to 31-26 by halftime.
The Jaguars tied the score twice in the third quarter, but Ataiya Bridges' jumper at the third-quarter buzzer put the Tigers in front 50-45 heading into the final period.
Kincey then went on a personal 5-0 run to put Southern ahead for the first time since the first quarter. Her three-point play sliced Southern's deficit to 51-50, and she scored again 24 seconds later as the Jaguars led 52-51 with 7:37 remaining.
The Jaguars led 60-55 with 2:17 left, but Texas Southern closed regulation on a 7-2 surge to send the game to overtime on Andriana Avent's two free throws with 3 seconds left.
Kincey finished with 19 points on 9-of-15 shooting for Southern. Genovea Johnson contributed 26 points and 13 rebounds.