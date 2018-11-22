It may not have made the NBC Thursday Night Football broadcast, but the Southern University Human Jukebox had the Mercedes-Benz Superdome grooving during halftime of the New Orleans Saints-Atlanta Falcons Thanksgiving game.

The Human Jukebox played the in-stadium halftime show along with the Grambling State Tiger Marching Band as part of a battle of the bands promoting this weekend's Bayou Classic between the Jaguars and the Tigers in the Superdome.

During their performance, the Human Jukebox paid tribute to the former Saints owner Tom Benson, who died in March, by spelling his name out while playing Halftime (Stand Up and Get Crunk) by Ying Yang Twins. They also paid tribute to Saints quarterback Drew Brees, spelling his name out during the performance, too.

Check out the full halftime performance from the Human Jukebox below.

Can't see video below? Click here.