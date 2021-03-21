HOUSTON — While Southern quarterback Ladarius Skelton was taking over the game, the defense had his back, too.
Skelton led two first-half scoring drives, but the defense got the stop it needed on the first Texas Southern possession, and that allowed the Jaguars to separate the score in a 51-23 victory here Saturday.
Southern allowed 211 yards and two touchdowns in the first half but tightened the screws in the second. The Tigers had 156 yards in the last two quarters, much of it coming after the outcome was no longer in doubt. Jakobi Jones picked off a pass to end one drive but it was that first possession that was key.
“That’s what good teams do: score, get stops, score, get stops,” coach Dawson Odums said. “We played well in the second half and started playing more guys. We’re getting better. We didn’t have a good defensive outing last time but we rebounded.”
Jones led Southern with seven tackles, and the Jaguars had five sacks to bring the season total to 12 in three games. One of the sacks came on second-and-8 in the first possession of the second half when Christopher Thomas caught quarterback Jalen Brown trying to step up in the pocket.
One the next play, Southern forced a punt when Colyn Givens stayed at home on the back side to drop Texas Southern running back Jacorey Howard for a loss.
Southern held the Tigers to 5 of 17 on third-down conversions.
Killer drop
Texas Southern wide receiver Jonathan Giles caught four passes for 36 yards but dropped what would have been a 23-yard touchdown pass in the end zone just before halftime as his team trailed 23-14. On the next play, the Tigers were penalized for offensive pass interference and eventually punted. Southern scored touchdowns on its first two second half possessions to separate the score.
First-timers
Freshman tight end Ethan Howard’s two TD catches were the first of his career. Shykee Thomas got his first career TD on the kickoff return. Running back Rashad Mahammad got his first carries of the season and went for 64 yards on 10 tries. Running back Travien Benjamin got his first carry of the season, a 10-yard gain. Jones had his first career interception.
Local ties
Freshman Jyrin Johnson, an East Ascension graduate who is 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, started at H-back for Texas Southern. He caught six for 52 yards.
Another familiar face on the TSU roster is Giles, who spent a season at LSU after transferring from Texas Tech. Junior Jermance Webb, a backup safety, is from New Orleans and played at St. Augustine High School.
Numerology
Southern improved its record against TSU to 51-20-4 in the 75th meeting between the teams. Odums is 9-0 against the Tigers and 14-2 after a bye week in his nine seasons. His SWAC record improved to
29-11, and Southern’s overall SWAC mark improved to 374-202-11.
Game site
The game was played off campus at the BBVA Compass Stadium, located in downtown Houston near Minute Maid Field, home stadium of the Houston. The Houston Dynamo FC of MLS and the Houston Dash of the National Women’s Soccer League also call it home. The modern-looking, orange-themed stadium has natural grass and opened in May 2012.
Captains
Senior running back Devon Benn was the lone captain representing Southern for the pregame coin toss. Southern won the toss and elected to defer the option to the second half.