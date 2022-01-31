After coming up short in its last two road games, the Southern men’s basketball team showed it was capable of closing out a SWAC game away from friendly territory in Baton Rouge.
This time there was no faltering in the final minutes as Southern finished strong to take a 75-64 win over rival Jackson State at JSU’s Williams Athletic and Assembly Center.
Southern led 57-55 with less than nine minutes to play, and used a 9-2 run to take control. JSU got as close as 67-61, but was unable to catch the Jaguars, who made their last five shots from the field.
The win allows Southern (12-9, 7-2) to hang on to a share of first place in the SWAC standings. The Jaguars were part of a four-way tie at the top of the standings before Monday’s schedule.
Jackson State (4-16, 2-7) was picked to finish third in the SWAC this season, and played like that team for most of Monday’s contest. The Tigers held the lead for nearly 16 minutes of game time, the last time at 47-45 with 14 minutes left.
Jackson State collected 34 rebounds to 23 for Southern, but the Jaguars forced 19 turnovers and shot 52.9 percent (27 of 51) from the field.
Brion Whitley made three 3-pointers and led four Jaguars in double figures with 18 points. P.J. Byrd (15), Tyrone Lyons (12) and Terrell Williams (10) were also key contributors. Jayden Saddler had an off night shooting with 3 of 9 shots made for six points, but led the Jaguars with five assists.
Jackson State got 16 points from Chance Wideman, but he also had eight turnovers. Malachi Wideman added 12 points, and preseason SWAC defensive player of the year Jayveous McKinnis scored nine points to go with eight rebounds and five blocks.
Jackson State’s largest lead was at 31-23 with five minutes left in the first half. Byrd scored nine points as Southern outscored JSU 16-5 to take a 39-36 halftime lead.