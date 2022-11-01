From the start of Saturday’s 35-0 loss to Jackson State, the Southern defense was keeping the Jaguars in the game.
Right in the middle of the action all day long were linebackers Jalan Campbell and Derrick Williams. That duo combined for 18 tackles and twice helped stop the Tigers on fourth-down plays in the first quarter to continue a season-long trend of defensive excellence.
Campbell, a transfer from Copiah-Lincoln Junior College, had 10 tackles, including a sack among 4½ tackles for loss. Williams had eight tackles and broke up a pass for a unit that held up well before eventually wearing down.
The duo has brought strength and depth to a position that was a question mark coming in. Ray Anderson was the starter last year and Campbell (6 feet, 220 pounds) was an unknown. Williams (6-1, 210) was coming off multiple injuries.
“I just try to get better every week, be a better leader and put the best foot forward when it comes to my performance,” said Campbell, who leads the team with 51 tackles and also has four sacks among his 10 tackles for loss. “It’s for the team, not just myself.
“We try to stay consistent as possible, do our job and play hard for each other. Next week, y’all should see an even better defense.”
Williams is third on the team with 29 tackles and has two tackles for loss, an interception and pass breakup. Williams started next to Anderson early in the 2021 season as a freshman out of Miami.
“From last year, I feel I grew physically and mentally,” Williams said. “My IQ of the game is better, I understand it better. You should take up a level every year. Last year, I started fast but a lot of injuries set me back.
“I feel taking the next step was in the spring and that’s what it’s for. After the fall season you get bigger, faster, stronger and get into the playbook, excel as a player.”
No one knows better than Southern quarterback BeSean McCray, who looks into the eyes of the two linebackers every day in practice.
“Our defense is very special,” McCray said. “They give me problems in practice. It’s fun every day knowing it’s not easy and you have to work. The linebackers are like quarterbacks, and we try to outsmart each other.”
Campbell and Williams play at the center of the defense and benefit from playing behind one of the top defensive lines in the conference. Defensive line work ties up blockers so Campbell and Williams can make the tackle.
On Saturday, Jackson State tried to run on third and fourth down on their first two possessions and got stuffed both times. The first came at the Jackson State 27-yard line and the second preceded a 52-yard run by Southern running back Jerodd Sims to the Jackson State 22, but the Jaguars offense and special teams failed to capitalize.
Southern’s defense has been running No. 2 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference to Jackson State in yards allowed per game (282.5), rushing yards allowed per game (104) and passing yards allowed per game (178.5).
“The whole defensive front has been playing exceptionally well,” Southern coach Eric Dooley said. “We rotate guys in and out, and it doesn’t matter who’s in there. They complement each other.
"That’s what you want as a defensive unit. They are playing well regardless of the rotation. They are making the plays they should make.”
Campbell and Williams have formed a close bond, too.
“That’s my room dog,” Williams said. “We go to war every week. We make sure we talk to each other. We know the life of the defense flows through us. Linebackers are always the heart and soul, core of the defense.
"We make sure we keep the mindset and keep our brothers pushing every week.”