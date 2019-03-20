There was a play near the end of top-seeded Southern’s 45-41 win over No. 3 Jackson State in the SWAC championship game that perfectly illustrated why the Jaguars have so much faith in senior guard Courtney Parson when the game is on the line.
Coming out of a timeout with possession of the ball, a 41-39 lead and 1:29 left to play, Southern put the ball in Parson’s hands. Jackson State tried to trap Parson near the left sideline, but she broke through pulling in two more defenders as she drove to the basket.
Instead of taking the shot as she has at times this season, Parson dished off to a suddenly open Alyric Scott for a layup. With Scott on her way to a 14-point, 15-rebound game, it was a decision Parson had no trouble making.
“I got to the basket and I saw Alyric wide open, and I just bounced it to her,” said Parson, who finished with seven assists. “She was coming up clutch for us all game so I knew it was money as soon as I passed it to her.”
It was by design that Parson had the ball, and the result validated how much Southern and coach Carlos Funchess have counted on Parson in crunch time this season.
“She’s our best one-on-one, break-you-down player,” Funchess said. “At the end of games, you want the ball in her hands. She’s going to make the right plays.”
There will be a premium on making the right plays Friday night when No. 16 Southern (20-12) plays at No. 1 Mississippi State (30-2) in a first-round NCAA tournament game. Tip-off is at 8 p.m.
In addition to Parson, Southern will lean on fellow seniors Skylar O’Bear and Rishonti Cowart. Senior Danayea Charles, who was injured in a car crash following Southern’s SWAC quarterfinal win over Mississippi Valley, is questionable for Friday night.
In her four seasons, Parson has helped Southern’s senior class post a SWAC-best 53-19 record in regular-season conference games. The past two years have included regular-season championships, and the Jaguars capped their run this season with a tournament title and a trip to the NCAA tournament.
It's something Parson dreamed about before she began her career at Southern.
“This is much more (than I had dreamed),” Parson said. “The fact that it's a reality makes it 10 times better. When I finally realized this is what I love doing, which was in high school, getting to the NCAA tournament was a big dream of mine.”
Playing in the NCAA tournament will likely bring added pressure, but Parson has handled pressure all season, most of the time with success.
In the regular season, she made buzzer-beating game winning shots against Texas Southern and Jackson State. In a one-point loss to Prairie View, she was called for an offensive foul with two seconds left to play.
“It can be a lot of pressure, but I know that my team has my back,” Parson said. “Even if I miss, even if something goes wrong, they’re right there to help. I just do what I’m capable of doing and fortunately that’s enough for my team.”