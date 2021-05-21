MADISON, Ala. — As it has throughout the Southwestern Athletic Conference baseball tournament, Southern continued to get what it needed from its pitching when it squared off with Prairie View on Friday night.
But the Jaguars' bats took their turn in the spotlight.
Behind season highs in runs and hits, Southern dominated Prairie View 24-3 in a game that brought new meaning to the term "mercy rule," which went into effect after seven innings to end the game.
Southern and Prairie View (14-17) will play their third game of the tournament Saturday, an elimination game scheduled for 3 p.m. The winner will advance the championship game at noon Sunday, when it will face Jackson State.
Jackson State, which hasn't lost a SWAC game all season, defeated Grambling 9-5 on Friday to win its half of the tournament bracket.
For Southern (18-28), Friday’s momentum was like a boulder gaining speed as it rolled downhill. After opening the day with a 10-5 win over Alcorn State, the Jaguars had 21 hits while playing error-free against the Panthers.
On the mound, Christian Davis settled in after allowing two first-inning runs, and he took a one-hitter into the sixth inning. By that time, the game’s outcome had long been decided.
The runs were the most Southern has scored since March 30, 2019, when it defeated Prairie View 26-4 in Baton Rouge. Southern also handed the Panthers a 20-0 loss at Prairie View last year before the season was cut short.
Individually, all nine Jaguars starters had at least one hit, and six of them had RBIs. Left fielder A.J. Walter led the way with a 5-for-6 outing that included two doubles and four RBIs.
Zavier Moore and Isaiah Adams each had three hits and four RBIs.
Davis used 82 pitches to throw a complete-game three-hitter. He walked two batters and struck out seven.