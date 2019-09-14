During a first-quarter break in Southern’s 61-0 win over Edward Waters on Saturda night, the Southern University System Foundation presented a check for $40,000 toward restoring the men’s and women’s golf programs.
Volunteers, including former SU men’s and women’s golfers, organized the first annual TrueBlue Legends Golf Classic on Friday at Santa Maria, where 128 golfers participated.
“We’re hoping to double it next year,” said Alfred Harrell II, the Foundation’s chief financial officer. “We raised $40,000 with only two months of planning, and now we’ll have 12 months to plan next year’s event. Our goal is to raise more than $100,00 annually.”
The foundation is hoping to help bring the women’s program back by next season and the men’s by 2021.
Southern is now 6-1 at A.W. Mumford Stadium against nonconference foes under Dawson Odums and 7-14 overall against nonconference foes. Odums is 23-8 overall at home. Southern has won 13 of its last 14 home games. Saturday also marked Odums’ 51st victory in eight seasons against 30 losses. Southern is now 606-365-30 in its 101st football season.
Barajas to the rescue
Southern kicker Martell Fontenot tacked on the extra point after each of Southern’s first two touchdowns. But after Fontenot missed a 28-yard field-goal attempt wide right with 3:49 left in the first quarter, Cesar Barajas handled kicking duties the rest of the way.
Barajas made a 33-yard field goal and six extra points.
A gift for Richardson
As part of the Pete Richardson Classic, former coach Pete Richardson was recognized before Saturday’s game and presented with a painting by artist Wendell Wilson. It is the second painting Richardson, 72, said he has received from Wilson.
Richardson coached the Jaguars from 1993-2009, winning five Southwestern Athletic Conference titles.
About Edward Waters
Edward Waters College, located in Jacksonville, Florida, is a private college founded in 1866 by members of the African Methodist Episcopalian Church and named after its third bishop. it was the first historically black college in Florida. The football program was first established in 1916 and discontinued in 1967. It was re-established in 2001. The program is an NAIA but will move up to Division II next season and is playing a Division II schedule, which includes Prairie View.
The marching band is called the Triple Threat Marching Band and had twice been invited to the Honda Battle of the Bands, in 2009 and 2013.
Distinguished Tigers
Edward Waters has several notable alumni, including Buck O’Neil, who was a first baseman and manager in the Negro American League, mostly with the Kansas City Monarchs. He later became the first African American coach in Major League Baseball. In 2008, the National Baseball Hall of Fame created the Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award.
Jim “Cannonball” Butler is the school’s only NFL player, having spent eight seasons as a pro from 1965-72. Butler player for the Pittsburgh Steelers, St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons.
A rare NAIA opponent
Saturday’s meeting was the first between Southern and Edward Waters, which plays in the NAIA’s Mid-South Conference. Southern last played an NAIA affiliated school in 2014, when the Jaguars defeated Central Methodist of Fayette, Missouri, 56-14.
Game captains
Southern captains were wide receiver Hunter Register, guard Jeremiah Abby, nose tackle Ceajae Bryant and defensive end Joe Davis.