MADISON, Ala. — Southern came to the Southwestern Athletic Conference baseball tournament on shaky ground, having lost 10 of its final 14 games in the regular season.
Suddenly, surprisingly, the Jaguars find themselves in great shape.
On Wednesday afternoon, John Guienze pitched the first complete game of his career and shut out Alabama State, and the Jaguars notched a 3-0 upset on the first day of the SWAC tournament, sending SU to the winners’ bracket and keeping its bullpen fresh for the rest of the week.
The Jaguars will play again at 6 p.m. Thursday at Toyota Field. They will face the winner between Prairie View and Alcorn State, who played the final game of Wednesday’s first round.
On Wednesday, Southern (16-27), the No. 3 Western Division seed, kept Alabama State (23-18) off balance for much of the game. Guienze (1-5), a senior from Franklin, allowed just two hits and one walk to a Hornets team that hadn’t lost since April 11. Alabama State was coming off a three-game sweep of Alabama A&M, in which the Hornets scored 58 runs.
Guienze had nine strikeouts. His outing was the first nine-inning complete game thrown by a Southern pitcher this season.
The Jaguars got on the board in the third inning when Bubba Thompson led off with a single to right field. He advanced to second on Isaiah Adams’ bunt single. Colton Frank advanced the runners with a sacrifice bunt, and Judah Wilbur was hit by a pitch, loading the bases for SU.
O'Neill Burgos then lifted a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Thompson.
The score remained 1-0 until the top of the eighth inning when Burgos drew a leadoff walk and moved to second on a groundout. Tremaine Spears brought him home with a double down the left-field line. Spears then came home on a two-out double by Zavier Moore.
Guienze retired 21 of the final 22 batters he faced, finishing the game in 104 pitches.