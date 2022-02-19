Tra’Michael Moton sank an off-balance 3-pointer with 14 seconds to propel Grambling to a 61-57 win over Southern in Southwestern Athletic Conference action Saturday night.
Grambling trailed 57-56 when it inbounded the ball to Moton, who made the go-ahead shot from the right wing.
The win gave Grambling (11-15, 9-5) a sweep of the teams’ home-and-home SWAC rivalry, and disappointed a season-high crowd of 7,359 at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
“We did everything but win the game,” Southern coach Sean Woods said. “Give Grambling credit for sticking in there and plugging away, but we didn’t take care of business on the offensive end.
We had opportunities to put them away and we didn’t.”
One of the most important offensive chances came after Jayden Saddler made 1 of 2 free throws giving Southern its 57-56 lead. With 20 seconds left to play, Jason Holliday got a steal and appeared to have a breakaway basket. Instead, Grambling’s Shawndarius Cowart got a hand on the ball, which went out of bounds off of Holliday.
Grambling got the ball back and called time out before setting up Moton, who scored a game-high 14 points, for his 3-pointer. Also chipping in for Grambling were Malik Lamin and Cowart with 10 points each.
The loss drops Southern (15-11, 10-4) into a three-way tie with Texas Southern and Alcorn for first place in the SWAC. Tyrone Lyons led three Jaguars in double figures with 12 points and Damien Sears pulled down 16 rebounds.
Grambling made 19 of 55 shots (38.1%) but Southern fared worse, connecting on just 18 of 64 for 28.1%.
“We got all the shots we wanted. Brion Whitley is not going to miss that many open shots,” Woods said. “Isaiah Rollins is not going to miss that many open shots. We still did enough to win the game.”
Brendon Brooks' 3-pointer gave Southern a 53-43 lead with seven minutes left. After that, Southern made 1 of 5 from the field and 1 of 4 free throws as Grambling outscored the Jaguars 13-3 to tie the game with 1:23 left.
In the first half, Southern’s defense helped the Jaguars take an early lead. Grambling made just 2 of 14 shots as it fell behind 20-6.
The Tigers trailed 23-10 after Malik Lamin’s dunk with 7:25 left in the half, and got within seven points twice. Lyons scored the last four points of the half for Southern as the Jaguars took a 31-23 lead at the break.