“What to do about Jordan Lewis?”
The aforementioned line sounds like the title of one of those trendy Netflix miniseries. It’s more likely trending as the first line of an offensive game plan for any Southern University football opponent in 2021.
For three seasons, Lewis, the Jaguars’ junior defensive end, has been disrupting offenses and making plays to the tune of 28½ sacks, 10 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, two recoveries an interception and a blocked kick.
Lewis is coming off his best season when he had 10½ sacks among his 15 tackles for losses in five spring season games to earn the Buck Buchanan Defensive Player of the Year award among FCS teams nationally.
Southern’s Zach Grossi said he and his fellow offensive coordinators call people like Lewis “game-wreckers” and immediately red flag them in preparations.
“In the scouting report that’s the first thing we want to know, does the defense we’re playing have any game-wreckers,” Grossi said. “Jordan Lewis is a game-wrecker. You have to account for him in the game plan. You have to chip and bang in protection. You have to find ways in the run game to attack his weaker aspects, and there’s not many. But you have to be aware of him. He can make it a long day.”
Grossi won’t get any argument from Southern’s SWAC opponents, who watched Lewis burst onto the scene with 12 sacks in 2018 to win all-conference and Freshman of the Year honors. A groin injury the following season limited Lewis to six sacks, but he followed that by terrorizing quarterbacks with a more complete game in the spring.
Lewis said he feels poised to go even further. He’s finally found the formula to keep weight on after playing as light as 195 pounds most of his career. He said he’s packing about 215 pounds on his 6-foot-3 frame to give him more strength and durability while maintaining his quickness.
“In spring I played at 200, and I’m 215 now,” Lewis said. “It was a mind game to push myself. I got up to 220, and that got a little heavy for me. I like it around 210-215.
“It makes me more durable. I can do more, stay in the game longer. The weight and strength help a lot to recover from the bumps and bruises. I’m not as sore and beaten up. In the last four days of camp, I’ve seen I’ve still got the speed I want.”
Southern defensive coordinator Lionel Washington said he likes the idea of building the defense around Lewis' physical skills but lauds his pupil’s mental approach in the offseason. NFL scouts have begun to take notice with at least three visiting the Jaguars’ practices this week with Lewis, among others, in mind.
“Jordan is a special, special player,” Washington said. “He’s the kind that come around one every 10 or 15 years. He has the ability to come out and control a football game.
“He’s very close (to becoming an NFL draft pick), as he continues to grow physically. Mentally he understands the game. He has to play fast. That’s what we’ve been working on. Every player has to be consistent and get better each day. There’s a lot of things he can work on to get better.”
Jalen Ivy, who plays end opposite Lewis, said he’s not surprised at Lewis’ improvement entering fall camp. Ivy had his best season with 2½ sacks and 4½ tackles for loss with help from Lewis, who drew attention away.
“He’s not going to say much about anything,” Ivy said. “He has it on his mind. When he wants something, he’s going to work for it and go get it. He gives the same effort, same attention to detail every time he puts his hand in the dirt. He’s a special guy.”
Teammates said Lewis knows better than anyone he hasn’t yet arrived. He’s a quiet sort who shies away from media interviews and cameras but sets a tone with his work ethic in practice and conditioning work. He brushes off having won the Buchanan Award as not one of his primary goals.
“It was an honor to win that award, anybody would be honored,” Lewis said. “I’m not focused on that; we want to win. I feel like the season coming up we’re going to have our best season. We want a championship. We’ve been close three years in a row.”