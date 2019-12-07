LORMAN, Miss. — Southern was in position to overcome years of frustration against Alcorn State on Saturday.
But the Jaguars couldn’t overcome their own mistakes.
They looked dominant at times but committed six turnovers, and the Braves came from behind in the fourth quarter for a 39-24 victory in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game at Spinks-Casem Stadium.
Southern (8-5) lost to the Braves (9-3) for the 10th time in 11 outings and for the second consecutive year in the SWAC title game. The Jaguars must watch again as Alcorn moves on to the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta to play North Carolina A&T Dec. 21.
Quarterback Ladarius Skelton ran for two scores but fumbled the ball away twice and threw three interceptions. The last pick was returned 53 yards for a touchdown by Alcorn’s Taurence Wilson with 1:12 remaining, snuffing out the Jaguars’ last chance.
Skelton’s second TD run, an 8-yarder, put Southern ahead 24-22 with 8:43 left. But Alcorn responded as it did all night, driving to the SU 6-yard line to take the lead on a 23-yard field goal by Corey McCullough with 5:07.
Southern still had plenty of time, but Jarod Sims was stopped for no gain on fourth-and-1 at the Jaguars 48. The Braves needed only three plays to pad their lead on a 6-yard run by DeShawn Waller.
Southern moved the ball up and down the field, but the mistakes were hard to overcome. SU outgained the home Braves 419-347 and ran 85 plays to Alcorn's 59. But the Jaguars also allowed a defensive touchdown, another on special teams and surrendered two points on a safety because of a penalty in the end zone.
Southern wasted a career-high 149 yards rushing on 20 carries by Sims, a freshman. Skelton completed 18 of 30 passes for 159 yards, but he was only 5 of 13 for 41 yards in the second half.
The Jaguars defense did a good job on Alcorn quarterback Felix Harper, the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year, who hit 12 of 25 for 226 yards and one TD.
Harper had torched the Jaguars for 277 yards and two scores in their first meeting Oct. 26, a 27-13 win for the Braves.
LeCharles Pringle caught five passes for 145 yards, including a 56-yard scoring reception.
The Jaguars were sharp in many respects in the first half, but myriad mistakes allowed Alcorn to cling to a 16-14 lead at the break. The Jaguars had four turnovers and fumbled four times, including an intercepted pitchout that Solomon Muhammad returned 84 yards before being tackled from behind by Sims, saving a touchdown.
Another mistake resulted in the difference on the scoreboard. Brandon Hinton fumbled a kickoff out of bounds at the Southern 3-yard line and two plays later Alcorn was awarded a safety when the Jaguars were penalized for holding in the end zone.
The Jaguars did plenty right, outgaining the home team 257-107. Sims, who rushed for 91 yards on eight carries, blew through the line for a 32-yard scoring run to the Jaguars up 7-0 with 2:07 left in the first quarter.
Alcorn responded immediately when Javen Morrison took the ensuing kickoff 89 yards to tie the score. Southern’s coverage team was stretched out vertically and when Morrison got through the first wave, he easily evaded kicker Cesar Barajas, the only player with a chance to tackle him.
After the safety gave Alcorn a 9-7 lead, Southern went back on top on a three-yard run by Skelton to cap a 70-yard, nine play drive. Alcorn responded with a four-play, 75-yard drive. Trey Taylor scored on a three-yard potion run with 8:58 left.