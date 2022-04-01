It’s still way early in the Southwestern Athletic Conference baseball race, but there’s no doubt Southern will get a stern test this weekend at Lee-Hines Field.
Western Division leader Texas Southern comes in for a three-game series beginning at 6 p.m. Friday. The teams play again at 3 p.m. Saturday and wrap up the series at 1 p.m. Sunday.
The Tigers (14-9, 5-1) have a two-game lead on Southern, which is in a four-team tie for second at 3-3 with Grambling, Prairie View and Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Alcorn State is last at 1-5.
TSU leads the SWAC with a .334 team batting average and is tied for the team lead in homers (22) with Grambling. Southern is second with 16 dingers.
The Tigers fattened up their numbers in routing Alcorn State in a series sweep in which the Tigers outscored the Braves 62-6, including a 32-1 victory in the opener. The only loss is to UAPB, 15-5.
TSU, coached by Michael Robertson in his 15th season there, is also far and away the league leader in stolen bases with 119 — 57 ahead of the next team.
“They’re aggressive,” Southern coach Chris Crenshaw said. “They like to run and steal bases. They move the ball, a solid offensive and defensive team. We’ve done a pretty decent job holding base runners, but we have to play more attention to it this weekend.
“Their program has been pretty good the last 10-12 years. They have access to a lot of talent. (Friday starter) Jordan Martinez gives them a chance. It will be a battle of Friday night aces. They return a lot with some new faces, and they’ve found some guys to step up.”
First baseman Gabe Vasquez, outfielder Jeremy Gaines and second baseman CJ Castillo own the SWAC’s top three batting averages. Vasquez (.443) leads the league in doubles (12) and triples (six) and has a team best 35 RBIs. Gaines (.438) has stolen 17 bases in 18 attempts and Castillo (.400) has 20 RBIs.
The Tigers are third in the SWAC in team ERA at 5.44. Martinez (2-2, 3.00) has won both of his SWAC Friday night starts and allowed only two earned runs in 11 innings. Brian Williams (2-1, 4.45) has won both of his league starts.
Southern is coming off a 9-7 loss at McNeese, where the Jaguars continued their strong hitting but relief pitching faltered, coughing up a 7-5 lead.
Mike Latulas had three hits in his first start in a week at McNeese. AJ Walter had two hits, including an early two-run single and Jovante Dorris a run-scoring double to give the Jaguars a 7-5 lead. Deonte Dotson walked three batters which helped the Cowboys take the lead for good with three runs in the sixth inning.
“We did a lot of things well but we didn’t close it out,” Crenshaw said. “We had guys step up with clutch performances, some big two-out hits. We have to find a way to finish games pitching-wise. We walked three guys late and it cost us the game.
“Latulas is starting to find himself. Jaylon Mack and Dorris had a good game. Tremaine Spears didn’t have any hits but moved the ball in situations where we scored runs and hit the ball hard. Guys are starting to get a little more comfortable and moving the ball around.”
Southern is tied for ninth in the conference with a .239 team average but has shown signs of life in the last two games with a season-high 13 hits Sunday and 11 in a 9-7 loss to McNeese State on Wednesday.
JJ Rollon continues to lead the Jaguars with a .338 average and O’Neill Burgos is batting .295. with 15 RBIs, sharing the team lead with Spears.
Southern’s pitching rotation will likely be Joseph Battaglia (2-3, 4.97) on Friday, Anthony Fidanza (2-3, 6.09) on Saturday and Christian Davis (1-2, 7.56) on Sunday. Battaglia allowed no earned runs against Grambling last week, and Davis had his strongest outing in the Sunday against Grambling to help Southern win the series.