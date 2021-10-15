The roster for the Southern women’s basketball team will feature a mix of new and old players, both inside and outside, and its blend of talent and experience has coach Carlos Funchess exicted.
The Jaguars added five players, four freshman signees and one transfer, and they also got a boost when guards Nakia Kincey and Kayla Watson elected to return to the team as fifth-year seniors. After a 2020-21 season in which Southern finished third in the SWAC with an 11-4 record, 12-11 overall, the Jaguars have their sights on challenging for the conference championship.
“We have a lot of veteran leadership coming back,” Funchess said. “All of the players we have coming back, including the two fifth-year seniors, they played a lot … everybody played. They have a good understanding of what we’re doing, and I think we’ll have a much better team.”
The Jaguars return their top three scorers in guards Genovea Johnson (13.4 ppg), Amani McWain (10.4 ppg) and Kincey (9.8 ppg). Scoring help is expected to come from sophomore transfer Diamond Hunter and freshman Aleighyah Fontenot.
Hunter led Baton Rouge’s Lee High, now known as Liberty High, to the 2019 Division II championship averaging more than 21 points. Fontenot, from Houston suburb Fresno, was a 3-point sharpshooter at Ridge High.
Injuries limited Southern’s inside options last year leaving 6-foot-1 junior Raven White and 6-0 Taneara Moore as its only post players for much of the season. The inside game should improve with the addition of two 6-4 centers – Tionna Lidge of El Paso, Texas, and Xyllize Harrison from Garland, Texas.
“(Harrison) can score around the basket,” Funchess said. “She’s going to be a shot blocker and she’s athletic — she’s going to be able to run. We also have (Lidge). Its going to be an adjustment for them, they’re going to be up and down, but we most definitely have some talented freshmen.”
Funchess uses a system that rotates 10 or more players throughout games while emphasizing defense. Last season, the Jaguars allowed just 60.9 points per game, third-best in the SWAC, and averaged 10.3 steals, second-best in the conference.
Southern struggled with rebounding, and ranked near the league bottom with 31.6 per game. The youth infusion along with a return to health for forwards Zaria Harleaux and Jordan Aikens will bring much-needed depth to the front court.
As players rotated on and off the roster last season, while strong defense was a constant, offense was lacking at times. Injuries and COVID opt-outs had players filling in as best they could, but their effects on Southern’s offense were apparent.
“Last year, we had to put a lot of things in, we had to switch people around at different positions, and I don’t think they had a good understanding of what we were trying to do offensively,” Funchess said. “It will be a totally different picture this year. The young ladies have embraced the system, and they have a better understanding of what we’re doing.”