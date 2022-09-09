Henry Baptiste grew up in the shadow of the LSU campus, but with Southern University in his heart.
As a young man in the 1950s, when both teams were playing in town, he and friends would watch the Jaguars’ football games in the afternoon, then head over to watch the Tigers that night.
On Saturday, he has to make only one trip, and it's going to be a dream come true.
For the first time, Southern is traveling across town to play LSU in Tiger Stadium at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. It is a culmination of a lot of wishing and dreaming by Jaguars fans such as Baptiste, who's had a lifelong association with his alma mater.
“I’ve been preaching it since 1975, that I’d love to see it happen, and people would look at me like I was crazy,” said Baptiste, who did radio broadcasts for Southern football for 37 years and was the city’s first Black TV reporter. “I kept saying it’s going to happen — especially when they started playing other state schools and with the racial harmony the way it is now. It couldn’t come at a better time.”
Southern-LSU is the hottest ticket in town for both teams, attracting more attention than the Bayou Classic or LSU-Alabama. Tailgating spots on the LSU campus are expected to disappear fast, possibly before midnight Friday.
A schedule of events involving both schools has more than doubled the usual total for them individually. Respective band directors have a special halftime show cooked up, though they've managed to keep it secret.
The game will present a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle.
Few understand better than Collis Temple Jr., a member of the LSU Board of Supervisors and the first Black basketball player at LSU. He has a deep love on both sides. His parents were Southern graduates, and his five sisters all attended or graduated there before he broke basketball's color barrier at LSU.
“Southern is in my DNA,” Temple said. “I went to games every Saturday from the time I can remember being alive. In high school, I wanted to be the Southern quarterback and beat Grambling.
“It’s a huge deal in life and sports. It’s more than just a game; it’s an event.”
West Baton Rouge district attorney and former Southern Board of Supervisors chairman Tony Clayton thinks so, as well. He’s extending an invitation to anyone in Baton Rouge to the joint tailgate he’s holding with former LSU Board of Supervisors chairman James Williams, an old pal with whom he maintains a friendly rivalry.
“This is what it’s all about. This game is long overdue,” Clayton said. “I know James will be mad at me, but I’m inviting everyone. I want all of Baton Rouge to come, Southern and LSU. We’ve been arguing since we’ve been on the boards on who has the better program.
“We’ll have flat-screen TVs and all the food and libations you want. I’m afraid of that bill, but I’m happy for the people of the city and state for allowing this to happen.”
Baptiste didn’t always think it would happen. He remembers sitting in an area of Tiger Stadium’s end zone roped off for Black families.
“I remember like it was yesterday,” he said. “Billy Cannon was the talk of Baton Rouge. I’ve never had nothing but good feelings about playing over there. We never had no problems. We always knew what gate to go to. There never was a Black and white issue. I just wanted to see the football game.”
Verge Ausberry, LSU's executive deputy director of athletics and executive director of external relations — whose family is full of HBCU graduates — helped broker the matchup. He started thinking about it more than five years ago.
“It was time. The programs were up to par, playing good football,” he said. “As an African-American man, it makes me proud.”
Saturday’s game won’t be the first time Southern has played in Tiger Stadium.
Derek Price, a former Southern player, assistant coach and equipment manager, was a member of the Jaguars team that lost to Florida A&M there on Nov. 18, 1978, during a game broadcast by ABC.
Price had a longtime professional association with the LSU training staff. LSU was scheduled to play its 2020 spring football game at Southern while Tiger Stadium’s turf was being replaced, but the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports in March of that year.
“I’m really surprised it’s taken this long,” Price said. “LSU has played every other school in the state except Southern and Grambling.”
Nicholls State was scheduled in 2020, but the game was postponed because of COVID-19. LSU will play Grambling in 2023.
“It makes you feel good,” Price said. “I’m glad to see it happen, the folks at LSU opening their arms up.”