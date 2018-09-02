Southern didn’t face its biggest challenge to Saturday’s season opener at No. 16 TCU until 24 hours later on Sunday.
The Jaguars expected they would be outmatched at every level against the Horned Frogs and, for the most part, they were. It’s the inevitable disparity that stems from a program who generates half a million dollars in revenue each year playing a low-resource institution.
What Southern must figure out is what it can learn from Saturday’s 55-7 loss and what it can discard as an outlier sample.
While Southern was pleased with its overall showing, several questions about the team’s identity continue to linger.
“I’m going to look at the film and have a better evaluation of my football team,” Southern coach Dawson Odums said. “But just from the sideline, I think we did some things very well and we did some things very bad.”
Southern’s offense may be the biggest question mark after the first of three non-conference games this month.
Odums circled three drives — the scoring drive and the two series that ended with an interception near the red zone — as successful looks.
But in 13 total drives, seven ended without a first down and three ended with turnovers. The performance only got worse after starting quarterback John Lampley went to the bench for the second half after taking a hard hit to the head just before halftime.
“We just couldn't get them going. It’s tough to move them up front,” Odums said. “I thought we had some chances. We had 3 or 4 or 5 yards gains, which we think against other teams will be 10- or 15- yard gains. We put some good things on film, but, like I told the team, we put some bad things on film."
Southern never established a consistent ground game, using 10 ball carriers on 34 rushes.
Starter Devon Benn said the running backs, like the rest of the team, settled down in the second half and put together some nice plays.
But with Southern splitting touches between so many players, Saturday did little to establish a hierarchy.
Lampley’s 16-yard keeper that set up the long touchdown pass stands as the longest gain all day, and Carlos Stephens’ 25 yards rushing was the team high. Benn had 21 yards on seven carries.
“You can learn a lot,” Benn said. “From missed reads to missed passes to missed tackles, there’s a lot of things we did that we could’ve done better. But that’s why we’ll watch film going into next week.”
While the offense might have more questions, the defense will be harder to decipher.
TCU’s offense ran 74 plays over 33:20 of game time, while Southern ran 52 plays in 25:32 of possession time.
It was the largest difference in possession time since Southern’s loss to Southern Miss in Week 2 of the 2017 season. The Jaguars lost the possession battle in all four games last year, going 2-2 during the run.
By the second quarter the defense was showing signs of fatigue and in the second half the Jaguars dipped far into their bench. Odums said he believes Southern played close to every available player.
The hope is Southern will fare better against teams with similar scholarship numbers than the 85-63 disparity between the FBS and FCS levels.
That fatigue and skill difference made it difficult to interpret the last-minute lineup changes Southern made defensively.
Four players who were listed as starters on the latest depth chart released by Southern going into the game were replaced at game time, including safety Chase Foster (instead of Andre Augustine), nose tackle Dakavion Champion (instead of CeaJae Bryant) and defensive end Tyran Nash (over Jalen Ivy). Elijah Allen also started at defensive back for Jakoby Pappillion who did not dress for the game.
Odums said none of the changes were made due to suspension.
“When the offense keeps us on the field and we have to be on the field a lot in just drains us,” cornerback Demerio Houston said. “We have to hydrate a little more but it’s the same things we need to work on.”