Texas Southern appeared to have all the momentum it needed to overtake Southern midway through the second half of their Southwestern Athletic Conference opener Monday night.
Jaguars sixth man Brion Whitley had a different idea. Whitley made back-to-back 3-pointers to take the sizzle out of Texas Southern’s rally, sparking Southern to a 63-50 win at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
Southern (7-7, 1-0) led 40-28 when Delor Johnson scored off an offensive rebound with 13:29 left to play. TSU responded with an 8-0 run, its best of the game, but Whitley made sure the Tigers got no closer.
Whitley’s first 3-pointer pushed the Southern lead back to seven, and he added another one a minute later after TSU’s A.J. Lawson made a 3-pointer.
The closest Texas Southern (2-8, 0-1) got in the closing minutes was 52-46.
“This team is a little different. We scrap and claw,” Southern coach Sean Woods said. “Basketball is a game of runs and we didn’t lose our composure when they made one.
“Every time I called a timeout, I didn’t have to get to them. They got to themselves.”
Jayden Saddler topped Southern with 14 points and also had three steals. Whitley made 3 of 6 3-pointers and had 13 points and four steals. Tyrone Lyons had 11 points, and Damian Sears led Southern rebounders with seven.
The Jaguars rate among the top five nationally in steals and forced turnovers, and they outpaced their averages against TSU with 14 steals and 22 turnovers.
Texas Southern scored the game’s first basket before Southern scored the next 13. At one point, the Jaguars forced turnovers on 10 consecutive TSU possessions.
Texas Southern eventually battled back to within three points. Southern got a boost in the last five minutes of the half from Isaiah Rollins.
Rollins went 2 for 2 from the field, including a buzzer-beating jumper that lifted Southern to a 30-22 halftime advantage.
“Isaiah came in right at the end of the first half and gave us a boost,” Woods said. “And Brion made every steal at the right time, every 3-pointer at the right time. He was awesome tonight.”
In the second half, Joirdon Karl Nicholas, who led TSU with 16 points and 12 rebounds, converted a three-point play to pull the Tigers within 40-36 of Southern with 11:26 remaining. He only scored one basket the rest of the game.