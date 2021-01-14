The Southern football program is in uncharted territory as players report for the most unique season in its 102-year history.

Coach Dawson Odums is hoping the concepts he has built into the program during the previous eight seasons will carry the Jaguars through a seven-game season of waiting obstacles brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Players arrived Thursday to begin preparing for practice which starts Tuesday and school on Wednesday. Odums is confident his team is up to the challenge even though his players have been away for more than a month.

“We have a good culture, a good locker room coming back,” he said. "We recruit character. We’ve got to have the right players from a mindset standpoint. As a staff we talked about you can have all the talent in the world, but great coaches find a way to put that talent together and get players to play at a high level.

“We’ve been able to do that for seven years and feel we can do that without the time allowed in the fall. We have a good enough locker room, a good enough coaching staff and philosophy to carry us.”

SWAC observers are in agreement. Southern was the choice of coaches and sports information directors to win their third consecutive West Division title in a poll released Thursday. The Jaguars certainly have continuity in their favor with 47 fourth or fifth-year players among the 113 listed on the roster.

Odums is expecting at least three transfers to join the fold once classes begin. The Jaguars have seven offensive starters returning and four on defense. The coaching staff had a large turnover with five new assistant coaches, including offensive coordinator Zach Grassi replacing Chennis Berry. Lionel Washington returns in his second season as defensive coordinator.

SWAC teams will have six weeks to prepare for the season which begins Feb. 27.

“A consistent program has a core of things you do well,” Odums said. “No matter who is running the offense or defense, we’re going to stick to our core. Successful programs don’t do away with things because a new coach comes in. Coach Grassi learned our core and implemented it into his offense.”

Odums said he’s hoping for better ball security from senior quarterback LaDarius Skelton, who was an offensive force but struggled with turnovers. He had five against Alcorn State in the SWAC title game last season. Odums said he expects competition at the position from Bubba McDaniel and John Lamplet, both of whom have started.

“That room is going to be competitive. Taking care of the ball is the No.1 responsibility of a quarterback," Odums said. "If he can do that, the sky is the limit. He’s as good as advertised. He’s a better passer than he’s given credit for. Hopefully he comes in with the right mindset and work ethic to erase that last game. He’s going to have an opportunity to lead us where we want to go.”

Southern should have another solid running game with Devon Benn and sophomore Jarod Simms, who came on late as a freshman with 331 yards and three TDs in his past three games. The Jaguars will be looking for a receiver among Jamar Washington, Cameron Mackey and T.J. Bedford to step up for last year’s leading receiver, Hunter Register.

The defense will have to undergo a remake with tackle Dakavion Champion, linebacker Calvin Lunkins and Montavious Gaines. Odums feels weakside linebacker Caleb Carter can ease the loss of Lunkins, the team’s heart and leading tackler.

“I really think Caleb Carter is going to be the guy to hold that room together,” Odums said. “He’s a very dynamic player, very athletic. He has the size, speed and athleticism. We have some guys who are really good, but haven’t had the time (on the field). The have six weeks to show us what they can do.”

Odums might also be looking for new specialists with Cesare Barajas having entered the NCAA transfer portal. Odums is hoping Barajas and some other portal entrants will change their minds.

Players aren’t going to be the only thing that might go missing. After watching college teams play through postponements and the cancellation of games, plus losing players weekly because of positive tests and contact tracing will create more obstacles to deal with.

“We understand we’re going to be missing some components,” Odums said. “You don’t know when you’re going to be missing them, but you know because of contact tracing and testing you are going to be without players. We’ve dotted our i’s and crossed t’s with our plan. We’ve done our research, talked to teams that played in the fall. You have to have a plan for things you know are going to happen even if you can’t control them.”