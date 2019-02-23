Finding a shooting touch to go with solid defense has been elusive for the Southern men’s basketball team, but the Jaguars had the answers Saturday night against Alabama A&M.
With Sidney Umude scoring a game-high 18 points, and Brian Assie and Alex Ennis scoring inside, Southern picked up a 51-40 win over the Bulldogs at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
Southern (5-22, 4-10 SWAC) led by eight points at halftime, and never let Alabama A&M (5-22, 4-9) get closer in the second half in the Southwestern Athletic Conference game.
The key was pairing up offensive production with steady defense.
“We made some shots,” Southern coach Sean Woods said. “We haven’t been making shots on the road, but we came home and started making some shots. I’m so proud these guys because even though it's been a tough season they haven’t quit, and they’re defending like no other.”
Working in the paint exclusively, Assie finished with nine points, while Ennis scored six. Assie’s total included three second-half baskets that all seemed to come at key moments.
The first gave Southern a 40-28 lead less the two minutes into the second half. The Jaguars missed their next four shots, but Assie scored to give Southern a 44-34 lead, the beginning of four consecutive possessions that led to baskets.
Southern went three minutes without a basket midway through the half. This time, Assie made a short hook shot to get the Jaguars back on track.
“That was part of the game plan tonight, particularly coming down the stretch. Let’s just see if they could guard us in the interior,” Woods said. “I told them in a timeout with five minutes left, either they’re going to foul us or we’re going to make layups.”
Taking care of the basketball was also important. Southern had 10 turnovers, about half of what it had been averaging, and turned 17 Alabama A&M turnovers into 22 points.
“That probably the best (ball handling) we’ve had in a while,” Woods said. “When you take away those turnovers, now we have a legit chance at winning games.”
Southern led by as many as 16 points in the first half before taking a 36-28 halftime lead.
The Jaguars had a 15-10 lead seven minutes into the game and outscored A&M 17-6 to take its largest lead of the half at 32-16 with 5:51 left.
Sidney Umude’s baseline jumper had Southern ahead 36-22 with 53 seconds left, but A&M’s Evan Wiley sandwiched two 3-pointers around a Southern turnover to pull the Bulldogs within eight.
Southern finished the half with five turnovers and shot 14 of 29 from the field (48.3 percent).