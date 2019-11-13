Some of the names have changed for the Southern women’s basketball team, but there was no mistaking the game plan employed by the Jaguars Monday.
Just as they did last season under second-year coach Carlos Funchess, the Jaguars utilized a deep bench that wore down many of their opponents. It turned out that they didn’t need much of that Wednesday evening when Southern found little resistance while putting away Tougaloo College 100-39 at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
As has become the norm under Funchess, most of the Southern bench saw extensive action. In all, eleven Jaguars played 12 minutes or more in the game.
It paid off as Southern (2-1) harassed the Lady Bulldogs into 35 turnovers on the night which the Jaguars converted into 46 points. Southern has forced at least 20 turnovers in each of its three games this season.
Six Jaguars scored in double figures. Senior Brittany Rose led the way with 21 points, freshman Genovea Johnson scored 14, and Caitlin Davis, Amani McWain and Taneara Moore each scored 11. Jaden Towner was the other Jaguar in double figures with 10.
For the game, Southern made 38 of 69 shots (55.1 percent) while Tougaloo was 15 of 41 (36.6 percent).
Tougaloo, which competes in the NAIA’s Gulf Coast Athletic Conference, had its record drop to 1-3.
“We went with zone pressure,” said Funchess, who noted it was a change from the man-to-man pressure the Jaguars used in their 89-58 win over Wiley College on Monday. “Coach Jeremy (Bonin) and I made that change and that was the difference in the game starting out.”
That start had Southern leading 24-10 after one quarter and 58-19 at halftime.
After Southern missed its first shot of the game, Tougaloo’s Christina Rouser hit a short jumper in the lane. She was fouled by Scott, and converted the three-point play to give the Lady Bulldogs their only lead of the game.
Rose hit a 3-pointer to tie the score, and start a 14-0 run by the Jaguars. Tougaloo trailed 24-10 after one quarter, but struggled to score in the second when Southern outscored it 29-3 in the first seven minutes.
Tougaloo didn’t score on consecutive possessions until the start of the fourth quarter when it scored on four trips down court. The Bulldogs 10-4 run was their best of the game, but Southern still led 84-34.