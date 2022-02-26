The Southern women’s basketball team oustscored Bethune-Cookman by 10 points in the second quarter and never let the Wildcats back in the game in the second half of Saturday’s 65-51 win at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
Leading 16-12 after one quarter, Southern (12-15, 10-5 SWAC) moved out to a 34-20 hafltime lead. In the second half, the closest Bethune-Cookman got was 10 points early in the third quarter.
Overall, it was a game where Southern found a way to win without playing its best basketball. The Jaguars had 15 turnovers and made just 7 of 15 free throws.
“We didn’t play well, but it's good to be able to say that and still get a win,” Southern coach Carlos Funchess said. “I was glad we got to play a lot of our girls in the second half.”
The win keeps Southern in the hunt for the second seed in the SWAC postseason tournament. Bethune-Cookman (5-20, 4-12) has been plagued by injuries, and had just eight players available for Saturday’s game.
Amani McWain led Southern with 13 points and four steals. She was also one of four Jaguars that pulled down six rebounds. Overall, 11 of 12 Jaguars that played scored in the game.
Funchess noted the effort of post players Raven White (six points, six rebounds) and Tionna Lidge.
Southern missed its first shot of the second quarter, but scored on eight of its next nine possessions. During that stretch, the Jaguars extended its 16-12 lead to 31-18. Aleighyah Fontenot added a 3-pointer as the Jaguars took a 34-20 halftime lead.