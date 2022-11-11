With division title hopes almost extinguished, Southern is finding motivation elsewhere as it prepares for its home finale at 2 p.m. Saturday against Mississippi Valley State.
Eighteen seniors are set for their last appearance in A.W. Mumford Stadium, and the Jaguars can clinch a winning record with a victory and finish the season perfect at home.
And maybe with a lot of help, Southern (5-4, 3-3 SWAC) can jump back into the Southwestern Athletic Conference West chase.
“Our hopes are high,” Southern cornerback Rodney Johnson said. “Yes, we hope for teams to lose so we come back to the driver’s seat and play for a SWAC championship. If not, we still want to go 1-0 every week.
“The championship mindset is in the heart by the result of the season. We have a lot to play for going undefeated at home. We have to send the seniors out in a great way. It’s their last game in Mumford Stadium, and we have to make sure they leave out with a win.”
Standing in the Jaguars' way is a Mississippi Valley State team with newfound confidence coming off its first victory of the season and showing an improved offense. Last year, the Delta Devils fought the Jaguars before falling, 38-25.
“Despite their record, every year since I’ve been here they play us hard,” Southern defensive back Robert Rhem said. “They have a real good running back. We prepare for them like we prepare for FAMU. We’re not taking them lightly.”
The Jaguars have spent the week since a second consecutive loss working on themselves, according to coach Eric Dooley. The offense has struggled in the last two games but will face one of the worst defense, statistically, in the SWAC on Saturday. Southern quarterback BeSean McCray has been held under 100 yards passing in each of the past two games but will work against a team allowing 320.2 yards per game through the air.
McCray is the league’s fifth-leading passer with 1,477 yards and 12 touchdowns while completing 111 of 185 passes with a league-high eight interceptions. In the last two weeks combined, he is 17 for 46 for 173 yards passing with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has been sacked five times.
Dooley said McCray is healthy and expected to start this week despite being shaken up and missing the last few plays in the 30-16 loss to Florida A&M. Southern may be without running back Jerodd Sims, who was injured early in the loss to Jackson State two weeks ago and did not play last week.
Defensively, the Jaguars will try to eliminate costly penalties that have plagued them all season and get more third-down stops. A costly offsides penalty allowed FAMU to turn a field goal attempt into a touchdown. In the second half, the defense couldn’t get the Rattlers off the field, allowing 4 of 5 third-down conversions after Southern had cut the lead to 20-16.
“We’re going to hold our heads up and keep grinding, make sure we fix those things that need to be fixed,” Dooley said Tuesday. “Both teams are hungry for a win. It’s going to come down to which guys execute the best. I feel real good about what we’re doing. The game plan is in. Guys have been working. We understand what we need to do to get back in the W column.
“We don’t know what the future holds. We still feel good and hopeful that something can take place. It’s a big game. Everybody doesn’t think it’s a big game because things are not in place.
"When you talk about Southern University, you talk about a lot of pride. Those guys are going to go out and fight and understand who they play for.”