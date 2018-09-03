John Lampley did enough to earn himself a second start this weekend.
Southern’s 55-7 loss to No. 16 TCU on Saturday did nothing to deter coach Dawson Odums from his plan to start the sophomore quarterback while also giving backups Bubba McDaniel and Ladarius Skelton playing time during non-conference play while continuing to evaluate the situation.
The Jaguars travel to Louisiana Tech this week for its second matchup with an FBS opponent to start the year.
“Our plan is still the same,” Odums said in the SWAC coaches teleconference. “We said it in fall camp. We said we’d have a plan throughout the non-conference schedule. We have three quarterbacks, all of them got a chance to play. Jon is still the starter for this week and those guys may get a chance to play, as well. And we’ll keep doing it this way until we’re solidified.”
Making his first career start against the Horned Frogs, Lampley showed signs of promise facing unquestionably the toughest defense Southern will play all season.
He completed 5 of his 14 passes for 101 yards and a touchdown on a 55-yard dart to Cameron Mackey for Southern’s only points of the day. He also threw two interceptions in the red zone and ran for 15 yards on four carries.
Lampley’s day finished with his second interception just before halftime after taking a brutal hit from TCU defensive end Ben Banogu that was originally called for targeting but reversed following review.
McDaniel and Skelton shared duties under center in the second half as Southern went to a more conservative, run-heavy game plan. They combined for 0-for-4 passing and McDaniel was sacked twice.
“I thought he played pretty good,” Odums said. “He did some good things, did some bad things. Overall I was pretty pleased when he settled down and began to play.”
Safety dance
The battle for Southern’s starting free safety appears to be just beginning.
Chase Foster got a surprise start on Saturday after veteran Andre Augustine was listed as the starter throughout the offseason.
“Chase got the nod and they’ll be in competition this week to see what 11 guys will go out there to represent us on defense,” Odums said. “We thought Chase had a good fall camp and a good week of preparation and he got the nod. That could change this week depending on what guy emerges as the frontrunner at that position.”
Foster nearly made the play of the game for the defense on Saturday when he feel inches from an interception on the opening drive when a ball skipped in the dirt in front of him. The call was originally an interception but reversed under review.
He finished with four tackles against TCU while Augustine had one.
Augustine was Southern’s third leading tackler in 2017 with 53.
