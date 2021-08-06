Shortly after being drafted by Green Bay in 1970, Southern’s Ken Ellis arrived on campus with his newest purchase: an MG convertible sports car.
Among the Jaguar players Ellis took for a spin was junior teammate Harold Carmichael, who folded his 6-foot-8-inch frame into the passenger’s seat as best he could.
“He was like a sardine in a can,” Ellis chuckled, recalling the moment. “His head stuck up high and his knees were in his chest ... we laugh about that all the time. It was quite a sight — comical, really.”
Carmichael never had a problem standing out.
He arrived in Baton Rouge from his home in Jacksonville, Florida, without a scholarship or a dorm room assignment, yet his height gave him some obvious cachet. He parlayed his stature, physical ability and work ethic into a role as a four-year starter — and he was far from finished.
A year after his cramped car ride, the Philadelphia Eagles drafted Carmichael in the seventh round. He went from standing out in a crowd to a true NFL standout. On Sunday, he will put a 6-foot-8 exclamation point on his career when he’s inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Carmichael was voted into the Hall with the 2020 class, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic the two classes will enter together on the same weekend.
“If this is a dream, I don’t want to wake up,” Carmichael said upon receiving the news. “I’ve reflected on all of this stuff, the little, short journeys. This is the ultimate honor you can get in the NFL.”
It didn’t take long for Carmichael to become a household name. He finished his career (1971-84) with 590 catches for 8,985 yards and 79 touchdowns. From 1972-80, he set the then-NFL record for consecutive games with at least one catch (127).
But while Carmichael flew under the radar through high school and college, he emphasizes how impossible his journey would have been without the friends he made growing up in his neighborhood, Magnolia Gardens, and an extraordinarily talented collection of teammates at Southern, including Ellis and Pro Bowlers Mel Blount and the late Isaiah Robertson.
In Magnolia Gardens, there was plenty of football, basketball and baseball to keep kids busy. When it rained, Carmichael said, they would play inside an abandoned bowling alley.
“We had the first domed stadium,” he joked.
Basketball was his best sport, one he would go on to play at Southern, along with throwing the javelin and discus in track. But he also had a baseball tryout with the Pittsburgh Pirates in his senior year at Raines High School.
Football didn’t come as quickly. It took him two years to handle the conditioning, and by his senior year, he was likely the tallest high school quarterback in Florida.
College interest came heaviest in basketball, but Carmichael followed a teammate to Southern.
“We got off the train and the (guy) said, ‘When I call your name, throw your bag on the cart,’ ” Carmichael remembered. “I was the last one standing there. He asked my name: ‘How do you spell it?’ He said, ‘I can’t leave you here; throw your bags on the truck.’ I was the last one (waiting for a key). He said to go see the head coach, who remembered me from Jacksonville. He said, ‘Just tell them to give you a room.’ ”
Southern coach Alva Tabor was glad he did. An injury afforded Carmichael a chance to get into the lineup as a freshman where he stayed the remainder of his career, beating out Robertson, who made a name for himself as a star linebacker with the Los Angeles Rams.
“We had a lot of talent on that team, and it shows from the guys drafted in 1970 and ’71,” Ellis said. “Harold was a great teammate. He worked hard at his craft, was attentive to detail, competitive even in practice. He was a very jovial guy who laughed a lot.”
It wasn’t always fun going against Blount, the Steelers' All-Pro cornerback, drafted in 1970.
“He would two-hand touch everybody else but clothesline me,” Carmichael said with a smile in an Eagles in-house video feature. “He’s the guy that got me ready for the NFL in practice every day.”
Blount said it wasn’t that one-sided.
“The first thing you think was, he has to be a basketball player. What is he doing out here?” Blount said. “Then you see him run routes. He was different. He knew he was different, and if the ball was anywhere in his zone, he was going to catch it. We went at each other and made each other better.”
Carmichael hasn’t forgotten his roots. Southern athletic director Roman Banks said he has always been there to lend a helping hand, either financially or with advice for his former school.
“He’s been very good to our athletic department and university,” Banks said. “I try to be respectful to all our past athletes, but I value his opinion quite a bit.”
The hometown crew feels as if he never left Magnolia Gardens, even though Carmichael has made his home in Philadelphia.
“With every accomplishment, we felt a sense of pride that that was our Harold,” said childhood friend Justine Freeman. “He was a real good friend to us. His character never changed.”